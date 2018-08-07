Global Automotive Electric Motors Market 2018: Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast to 2023

Automotive electric motors Market 2018

Global Automotive electric motors market Information Report by installation position (Body motors, Chassis motors, Powertrain motors), By function (Small sized automotive electric motors, Automotive starters, Alternators and Others) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Automotive Electric motors are devices embedded in the automotive which works on the electro-magnetic induction principle by ensuring conversion of electrical energy into mechanical energy.

The Automotive electric motors market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe. The electric motors embedded in the automotive facilitate certain benefits to automotive which include longer operating life, low maintenance for the fluctuating voltages and the low consumption of energy. The electric motors are capable of being integrated with controls and gearing which make it more suitable for use in automotive.

The Automotive electric motors market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players of Automotive electric motors market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Chengdu Huachuan Electric Parts Co.,Ltd. (China), Chongqing Bright Industry Group Co., Ltd.(China), Hubei Shendian Auto Motor Co., Ltd. (China), Jinzhou Halla Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Johnson Electric International AG (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Valeo Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Valeo Automotive Motor & Wiper Systems Co., Ltd.(China), Taizhou ValeoWenling Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

Study Objectives of Automotive Electric Motors Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive electric motors market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global Automotive electric motors market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by installation position, function and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive electric motors market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive electric motors market owing to the boom in the manufacturing industries including the automotive manufacturers in the region. The constant up gradation of automobile manufacturing sector and the increasing emphasis of adoption of energy efficient electric motors in various automotive in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive electric motors market in the region. Developed nations such as North America and Europe are becoming aware for the use of efficient electric motors in the automotive and have increased adoption of electric motors owing to increased energy efficiency and the low cost of electric motors.

The report for automotive electric motors market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

