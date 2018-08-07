Jayaraj V Thoppil’s book ‘One Pint of Cheers’ is the need of the hour

The book talks about addiction and how it is important to rise through the issue

New Delhi, 7th August,2018: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company has published an insightful contemporary fiction One Pint of Cheers written by Jayaraj V Thoppil. In this book, the author has discussed many significant issues such as alcohol abuse, urbanization, development, poverty, corruption, quality of life etc.

Jayaraj V Thoppil is a passionate writer. He currently works at Asia’s largest automobile company as a Deputy General Manager in the domain of Quality. His unquenched passion towards creative writing and fine art lead him to the literary world. He wanted to pen down something that would help create awareness on how addiction to alcohol and drugs is ruining the lives of young adults. His narration highlights how alcohol devastates the life of people in the country in totality, how our youngsters are being destroyed in the grip of alcohol gradually in the process of pursuing a dream. It is a serious threat to an individual and the people around him.

The storyline of the book revolves around its protagonist Kevin and how he cautious every parent of this country to have a secret radar on movements of their children to provide them time to time precautions in order to protect them from falling into dangerous dark spots of the modern living. Leaving behind his hometown Devasam, an economically downtrodden place, he settles in Orugav for a decent job and quality life. During his twenty years of service, he witnesses a massive transformation of Orugav village into Oregaon city. However, Devasam still does not bear any sign of development as the responsible authorities or government functionaries never took any concrete initiative. The main source of revenue for the people of Devasam continued to be the selling of alcohol, which was largely consumed by the citizens. Kevin’s only hope, his youngest brother Aldrin, becomes prey of alcohol and destroys his entire life, career and peace of a graceful home. Kevin too loses out on pursuing his dreams in the process of trying to save Aldrin from this gutter. His helping attitude makes him bankrupt and melancholic eventually. He struggles and sweats out to make up his day. Its’ a reflection of a typical life pattern of an aspiring new gen bachelor in Indian context and how he looks at the whole system of our pathetic and funny governing system of the country from a different dimension. There is a better way for doing things, Protagonist ridicules on his every close observation he makes out from the routine life cycle.

Kevin realizes the situation is more or less common at both Devasam and Oregaon. The administrations of both cities are not much keen about this menace. Here, as a responsible citizen, Kevin tries to open the eyes of the public and the authorities with his own life experiences and a few other contemporary incidents. He ridicules our feudal and diplomatic administration, which has become a tightly-wound chain on public freedom, collective thought process, and sustainable growth.

Speaking about the same, the author said, “Substance use disorder, including opioid dependency and addiction, is one of the gravest public health threats facing India; yet the government and other providers like healthcare institutions and physicians lack deep knowledge and training to confidently know the root cause of the problem that will help get them treated. There should awareness and our purpose together should be to find, promote and enact the necessary solutions to address India’s deadly addiction crisis of new gen. Probably the wisdom you make out from the kind of pain undergoes by the protagonist, stand as the best de-addiction drug available in the current market.”

The book is out and currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites.