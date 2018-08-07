Promall Launches Online Shopping Portal for the Philippines

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Philippines – (August 4, 2018) – Online shopping Philippines just became easier with the launch of Promall, the online platform that provides individuals with a secure buying experience, nationwide delivery service for every customer, and cash on delivery (COD) shipping.

Customers can choose from among multiple categories and hundreds of products ranging from automotive to women’s fashions. Shoppers will find everything they need to create back-to-school wardrobes, plan a celebration, obtain the latest fitness electronics, and purchase products from designers around the world. Shoppers can also post requests for items they don’t see offered.

Of special interest are the online store Philippines flash sales where shoppers can obtain top-quality products at significant discounts. The flash sales are conducted for short periods of time, sometimes with limited quantities, that offer special pricing opportunities for both merchants and consumers.

For those in need of automotive-related items, consumers will find multimeter diagnostic tools, chain adjusters for any type of vehicle that utilizes a chain drive, and helmets for safety. Online shopping Philippines products are also available to maintain the finish on cars, bikes, motorcycles and mopeds, along with a wide variety of tools to keep any mode of transportation working at peak performance.

Customers with a passion for electronics can assuage their desires with digital Wi-Fi cameras and dash cams, Bluetooth speakers, fitness trackers and smart watches, and LED TVs. Home security cameras, electronic devices made specifically for children, and portable DVD players are also available.

Shoppers will never again have difficulty finding gifts for the special people in their life with Promall. Specialty soaps, aromatherapy, and home spa equipment enables anyone to spoil and pamper themselves in luxury. An array of designer cosmetics, fragrances and body care products are just a click away at Promall.

Promall provides shoppers with cheap online shopping opportunities for the most highly sought items from around the globe ranging from cameras and home security equipment to cosmetics and handmade crafts and clothing from premium online shops and boutiques. The new online shopping Philippines platform is available 24/7, making shopping easy, enjoyable and extremely convenient.

About Promall Philippines

Promall Philippines is one of the projects of Leasoton Enterprises Corp., an Internet company founded in June 2015. We are a privately funded startup aggressively entering the world’s fastest growing e-commerce region – Asia Pacific. The company is continuously innovating its services and expanding to deliver the best variety of products from fashion, home and living, gadgets and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.promall.ph/

###