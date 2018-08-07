Recent Analysis on Global Food Processing Equipment Market Research Report 2024

We have produced a new premium report Food Processing Equipment Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Food Processing Equipment. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Food Processing Equipment Market by type (thermal equipment, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration and slicers and dic) and application (dairy sector, fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, fisheries and bakery and confectionery) through main geographies in the Global Food Processing Equipment Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Food Processing Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Food Processing Equipment Market are Marel, JBT Corporation, Tetra Laval, Buhler AG , BMA, SPX Corporation, Krones AG, Bucher Industries AG, ALFA LAVAL and GEA Group AG . According to report the global food processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Food process equipment’s are available in various components that includes dryers, chillers, fryers, mixers, grinders, slicers, and oven. Food process equipment helps to transform a raw good ingredient into the processed food through various physical and chemical means. In addition, benefits of food processing includes toxin removal, preservation, and increasing the food consistency. However, processed foods are less susceptible to early spoilage rather than fresh foods because they are better suited for long distance transportations from source to consumers. Mass production of food is much cheaper overall than individual production of meals from raw ingredients. Therefore, a large profit potential exists for the manufacturers and suppliers of processed food products.

Need to offer food products at affordable costs and innovation in the technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the food processing equipment market. In addition, Foods are usually processed to kill harmful bacteria or other microorganism, to make them safer and for longer shelf life. Moreover, processed foods are obtained from laboratories and not nature. The foods are genetically modified and may cause gastrointestinal disorders, infertility and can damage your organs. This in turn is anticipated to hamper the growth of the food processed equipment market. Additionally, factors such as availability of raw materials, changing lifestyle are positively influencing the demand for food processing equipment market. However, processed foods are obtained from laboratories and not nature. The foods are genetically modified and may cause gastrointestinal disorders, infertility and can damage your organs, which may act as the restraining factor for the growth of the food processing equipment market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing number of women’s in workforce and increasing number of nuclear families are leading to replacement of regular food item with processed food or meals. This in turn is anticipated to open several doors of opportunity for the key players in the food processing equipment market over the upcoming years. On the other hand, new technological advancements, internet of things approach and digitization are boosting the market over the years to come. Now a days Food processing equipment is often integrated with high-speed packaging and labeling equipment in various industry such as meat and dairy industry. Among the geographies, Asia pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the food processing equipment market. China accounts for the largest market in the Asia Pacific region. Significant growth in disposable income and increasing demand for food and beverages is Asian countries has augmented the market growth. On the other hand, rising economy and investment in research and development activities for the food processing equipment are some of the key factors driving the European region. Moreover, in the North American region US accounts for the largest market in the food processing equipment market.

Some of the prominent players in the global food processing equipment market are Buhler, Tetra Laval, GEA, Anko Food Machine, and Krones.In addition, the buhler group is the prominent provider of optical sorter. This company has innovated a significant technology to help frozen vegetables and food processors to achieve highest food safety and hygiene standard. Moreover, the same company has announced the new innovative technology called SORTEX PolarVision. This product is an FM detection system that delivers an outstanding result from single products to more complex vegetable mixes.

Segment Covered

The report on global food processing equipment market covers segments such as, equipment type and application. On the basis of equipment type the global food processing equipment market is categorized into thermal equipment, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration and slicers and dicers. On the basis of application the global food processing equipment market is categorized into dairy sector, fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, fisheries and bakery and confectionery.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of -.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global food processing equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food processing equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food processing equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the food processing equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

