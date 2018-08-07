The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Has Treatment Programs for Eating Disorders

The Westport-based team of psychiatrists designs comprehensive treatment plans for individuals, from children to adults, experiencing different eating disorders.

[WESTPORT, 08/07/2018] — The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) offers eating disorder treatment programs for individuals in Westport who have anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating.

The center explains that these eating disorders can be life-threatening illnesses affecting over 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States. Although eating disorder cases continue to rise, social pressures about body size stay the same.

Comprehensive Treatment Plans

The CCBH explains that treatment plans for eating disorders should comprise a multi-disciplinary team, which includes a nutritionist, a behavioral therapist, a medical doctor, and a psychiatrist if necessary.

The CCBH provides Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), which is ideal for individuals who go through bulimia and binge eating. The center designs comprehensive plans based on self-care methods, psychotherapies, and recovery methods.

In DBT, patients will join a group-only program that aims to treat adults suffering from binge or binge-purge behaviors. The program runs for 26 weeks, and patients will learn group core DBT skills such as mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation, and interpersonal effectiveness.

It also concentrates on mindful eating via a dialectical approach to body image, food, and exercise. A body of evidence suggests that DBT and mindfulness-based relaxation techniques can reduce or eliminate binge eating and binge-purge behaviors.

Treatment Programs for All Ages

The CCBH helps individuals recover from eating disorders of all ages. According to the center, body dissatisfaction occurs in people at a very young age. In fact, over half of 6- to 12-year-old girls worry about their weight.

Meanwhile, body dissatisfaction among adolescents happens due to societal, social, and academic pressures. The situation could result in behavioral issues including purging, binging, over-exercising, or restrictive dietary intake.

Children and adolescents with an eating disorder, problematic eating patterns, or body dissatisfaction could undergo evidence-based treatment. A team of professionals will carefully assess patients depending on their age to determine the impact, extent, and function of the symptoms.

Eating disorders for adults can restrict the ability of individuals to participate in life. They can also bring severe impact on the patient’s physical health, relationships, mood, and all aspect of personal and professional life.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) is a team of dedicated psychiatrists based in Westport, Connecticut who provide comprehensive and individualized mental health services. The center offers a warm and health-oriented environment that caters to children, teens, adults, families, and couples. For more information, visit http://ccbhtherapy.com today.