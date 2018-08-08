Food technology conferences | food technology events | food technology meetings

Description:

we invites you to attend the Food Science congress2018 to be held at October 15-16, 2018 Greece, Athens organized by Conference Series llc ltd ,The conference program emphasizes evidence-based practice, educational innovation, practical application, and peer to peer networking and collaboration. The goals of the conference is to provide a transformative professional development experience through Bringing together the world’s scientific experts to catalyze and advance scientific knowledge about Nutrition and Food Science present the most recent research findings, and promote and enhance scientific collaborations around the world.

Event date: October 15-16, 2018