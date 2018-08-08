LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA: Capturing the pulse of the industry

 More exhibits showcasing technologies for end-users

 Upcoming edition in Bengaluru – the ‘Silicon Valley of India’

The coming edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2018 will offer the exhibitors more space and its attendees more technologies to explore and source. India’s dedicated trade fair for laser and optical technologies will take place from September 26 to 28, 2018 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centerand will bring together manufacturers, distributors, buyers from various user industries and scientists under one roof.

Bhupinder Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Messe Muenchen India remarks: “The demand for laser and optical technologies is witnessing a rise owing to their high-precision and speed. Increasingly, more application industries all over India and across sectors are driven to explore newer technologies to uplift their efficiency and output.”

The applications of photonics are ubiquitous and are found in all areas from everyday life to the most advanced science. Companies looking to upgrade their technology in order to achieve high speed and precision will particularly benefit from the trade fair. The entire value chain in photonics including laser components, cable and optical fibers, laser systems, sensors, optics, software, manufacturing technologies, process control, quality inspection and various allied solutions will be on display for the benefit of the attendees.

In addition to technologies on display covering more space, the supporting programs organized in partnership with leading trade bodies and institutions will offer extra benefits to all exhibitors and visitors.

“This year we again have specialized displays of technologies including Additive Manufacturing and Machine Vision. Overall, a combination of live products and technologies along with high-level supporting programs will make LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2018an ideal place to capture the technological pulse of the industry.” concluded Singh.

The LASER World of PHOTONICS global network

LASER World of PHOTONICS has developed an international trade fair network. LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich is the world’s leading trade fair of the laser and photonics industry. World of Photonics Congress is Europe’s largest photonics congress. LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA and LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA are leading regional trade fairs for laser and optical technologies, and are staged annually in China (Shanghai) and India (alternating between Bangalore and New Delhi). With a total of 2,379 exhibitors and more than 92,931 visitors in Munich, China and India, Messe München is the world’s leading trade fair organizer for lasers and photonics.

About LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA

LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA is the only regional trade fair for laser and photonics in India, taking place every year since 2012, in different places in India. It intends to boost growth of the Indian laser industry by focusing on the industry’s leading technologies. More information at: http://www.world-of-photonics-india.com/ The next edition of LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA will take place from 26-28 September 2018at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

About LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA

LASER World of PHOTONICS CHINA is the leading regional trade fair for optical technologies in China. It takes place in Shanghai each March and is co-located with electronica China & productronica China. In 2016, the trade fair recorded 45,528 visitors and 802 exhibitors. The next LASER World of PHOTONICS China will take place on March 14-17, 2017. More information at: www.world-of-photonics-china.com

About LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich

Messe München International has staged LASER World of PHOTONICS every two years since 1973. The World of Photonics Congress, the largest Photonics Congress in Europe, with the active involvement of the world’s leading organizations, takes place in parallel. In 2015, the trade fair recorded 31,279 visitors and 1,127 exhibitors. The next LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich will take place on June 26-29, 2017. More information at: http://www.world-of-photonics.com/index-2.html

