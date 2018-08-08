Optimize Website Design for Minnesota Businesses with Sievers Creative

Businesses only have seconds to catch the attention of potential customers online. A slow-loading and poorly designed website is one factor that turns them away. Minnesota businesses can lower bounce rates with the web design services of Sievers Creative.

[Red Wing, 08/08/2018] – Google researchers found that over half of mobile users leave web pages if they do not load within three seconds. While the average website takes 19 seconds to load on the phone, the ones that load within five seconds had 35 percent less bounce rate. Users were also more likely to linger for longer sessions. This new trend of web design calls for companies that can help fellow companies remain competent, like Sievers Creative.

Web developers stress the importance of having an efficient web design. For businesses in Minnesota who want to optimize their web design and improve their visitors or customers’ mobile browsing experience, Sievers Creative provides compelling web design solutions.

Web Design Services and Packages

Intuitive and mobile-friendly website designs attract online visitors to stay, increasing the chances of converting them into paying customers. Apart from SEO and other similar strategies to establish a strong online presence, Siever Creative’s web design services raise the image of small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) in their industries.

The company’s web design services include:

• eCommerce Web Design

• WordPress Web Design

• Site Speed Optimization

• Website Hosting

These services are available in two packages: a business website and an eCommerce website. The packages include the following:

A.) Business Website

• Pricing starts at $1,750

• A fully responsive web design with added features to determine its performance

• Responsive web design

• Custom forms

• Photo galleries

• Basic security package

• Submission to Search Engines

• Google Analytics Setup

• Content Management System

B.) eCommerce Package

• Starts at $3,500

• A more comprehensive package that includes everything under the basic business website package and more

• Shipping rule integration

• Payment processor integration

• Product setup

The packages are customizable depending on the client’s needs. Interested business owners should give Sievers Creative a call to discuss what works for their website and budget.

Effective and Compelling Web Design

The web experts of Sievers Creative create compelling web designs that provide a better user experience for visitors. They understand what makes an effective website and how to prioritize visitor-friendly user websites for computer and mobile users.

About Sievers Creative

Sievers Creative is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Red Wing, Minnesota. It helps local SMBs by providing a one-stop shop for all their needs to attract or retain customers. With its team of experienced digital marketing experts, Sievers Creative provides agency-level quality that SMBs can afford and that delivers positive results.

Contact Sievers Creative at 651-300-4932 today to schedule an appointment or visit their website https://www.sieverscreative.com/.