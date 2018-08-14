Reconciliation Software Market: Growing Implementation Of Customer-Centric Banking Solutions

Reconciliation is an accounting method that uses process information and mathematical methods in order to endorse that numbers are accurate and in arrangement. It checks whether the amount leaving an account coordinates with the amount that has been consumed, confirming the two are balanced at the completion of the recording interval. Reconciliation software is equipped with various features that help in reducing risks, improving quality, and save time through automated operations. In addition, reconciliation software provides the ability to streamline reconciliation, eliminate paper checks, and enhance vendor payments. However, outmoded systems take time and require dedicated staff to manually review and match records with bank statements on a monthly or bi-monthly basis.

At present, new bank reconciliation software solutions such as Cashbook integrate with all major ERPs and banks to provide users with easy, mechanized bank account reconciliation. Automated reconciliation software often saves organizations around 50% of the time and resources previously dedicated to bank reconciliation.

The global reconciliation software market is witnessing strong growth owing to factors such as growing implementation of customer-centric banking solutions and growing requirement for standardized activities in banks. Additionally, rising demand for secure, cost-effective, and translucent transactions is also a key factor which is expected to drive the reconciliation software market in the coming years. Growing adoption of automated banking solutions due to high quality and reduced reconciliation time is supplementing the development of this market. However, rising security concerns regarding financial and personal information is anticipated to inhibit the growth of this market in the forthcoming years. In addition, high cost associated with the implementation of automated reconciliation systems is also a key element which is anticipated to limit the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of online banking and mobile banking by consumers to perform different financial transactions through tablets and smartphones is anticipated to create immense opportunities for the development of this market. In addition, growing requirement for error-free and fast financial calculations is expected to fuel the demand for advanced solutions which is consequently driving the market growth. Furthermore, unceasingly growing demand for tech-powered and effective solutions to reduce compliance in the banking and financial services industry is also expected to propel the development of the reconciliation software market.

The global reconciliation software market can be bifurcated on the basis of industry and deployment type. By industry, the global reconciliation software market is bifurcated into banks and enterprises. On the basis of deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud-based and on-premise.

North America region is estimated to witness significant growth in this market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to continuous technological advancements and wide scope of improvement required in banking and financial sector. Intense competition and continuously growing transaction volumes are also major factors which are expected to fuel the demand for innovative reconciliation software across the region. Moreover, emerging markets such as Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America are expected to create new growth opportunities to drive the market in the near future. The market in India, Japan, and China are anticipated to show strong growth owing to growing population and necessity for fast and automated banking solutions. Furthermore, growing investment by European banks in financial services and software is also a major factor which is expected to create new opportunities for the growth of this market.

The major players in the global reconciliation software market includes Autorek, Oracle Corporation, Treasury, Datalog, Cashbook, Adra Software (Trintech), ReconArt, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Rimilia Holdings Ltd., Xero Limited, BLACKLINE INC., SmartStream Technologies Ltd., Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and SS&C Technologies, Inc.

