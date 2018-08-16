Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market 2018

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Parts Die Casting Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Research Report, by Production Process Type (Pressure, Vacuum, Squeeze and Semi-Solid), Raw Material Type (Aluminum, Zinc, Magnesium and Others), By Application Type, Vehicle Type, and by Regions – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

The automotive die casting process is basically a manufacturing process used to manufacture complex and intricate metal parts and components using reusable molds, which are called dies. The die casting process used in automobiles makes use of metal, die casting machine, furnace and die. The metal that is usually a nonferrous alloy like zinc or aluminum is first melted in the furnace and then injected inside the dies of the die casting machine.

Several factors are responsible for the growth of automotive parts die casting market over time in the global scenario. Firstly, industrialization and automation have brought about the revolution of mass scale production in minimum time. Die casting process provides precise component specification manufactured in the shortest time possible. Secondly, the government initiatives are inclined towards energy saving and lowering the carbon footprint for the automobile manufacturing process which can be achieved using the die casting process. The global automotive parts die casting market is expected to expand at ~7% CAGR.

Automotive Parts Die Casting Market by Segmentation:

On the basis of production process, the pressure die casting is the most widely used method. This can be attributed to the simplicity of operation, which makes it suitable for large-scale manufacturing at affordable rates. Squeeze die casting is similar to pressure die casting, in which the molten metal is in close contact with the die metal under high pressure, providing the die at the desired hardness level. On the basis of the raw materials, aluminum is the most widely used for manufacturing of the dies owing to its high malleability. On the basis of application type, the die casting process is most widely used for manufacturing engine parts and transmission parts owing to the high complexity and intricacy involved in the design and production process.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to drive the growth of the automotive parts die casting market. The automotive industry in this region is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing population, increasing purchase power of the people, growing middle class. Countries such as India and China are expected to emerge as major automotive hubs in the next decade. To cater to the large number of automotive sales and sell automobiles at affordable prices, die casting is the ideal manufacturing process. The Europe market has been the global automotive hub for research and innovation. The die casting process helps in manufacturing the components of required intricate design. The North America market is the largest market in terms of the ratio of automobile sales per person. All these reasons, aptly justify the usage and high growth potential for the global automotive parts die casting market.

The Key Players In Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Are:

Alcast Company (U.S.), Dynacast, LLC (U.S.), Endurance Technologies Limited (India), Gibbs Die Casting Corp (U.S.), and Rockman Industries (India). Ryobi Die Casting Inc. (U.S.), Kinetic Die Casting Company, Inc. (U.S.), Magic Precision, Inc. (China), Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (England), and Mino Industry USA, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.

The report for Global Automotive Parts Die Casting Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

