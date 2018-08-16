Daves Pet Food Makes Healthy Pet Food Affordable

Daves Pet Food carries a wide selection of affordable canned and dry pet food, including grain-free and carrageenan-free options. Their formulas cater to the unique nutrition needs of senior cats and dogs, as well as pets with health conditions.

[Agawam, 8/16/2018] – Daves Pet Food makes healthy cat and dog food more accessible with their affordable canned and dry options. Customers can choose from a wide range of flavors and formulas, as well as grain-free and carrageenan-free options.

Making Healthy Pet Food Accessible

Daves Pet Food is a company dedicated to providing top quality, healthy pet food at reasonable prices.

The company’s owner, Dave Ratner, is passionate about pet nutrition. To create his first formula, he delved into the specifics of pet nutrition, sought the expertise of a world-famous nutritionist, and got in touch with a reputable manufacturer.

From dry formulas, they added canned food and then a grain-free cat food line. Today, the company carries many other options for pet owners who want the best for their furry companion. Their 95% meat formulas, for instance, do not contain corn, grain, cereals, wheat, or gluten, but are high in protein, vitamins, and minerals for a complete and balanced meal. Many of the products address the needs of pets with unique dietary restrictions, such as senior cats and dogs, those that may be overweight or diabetic, and those that may have sensitive stomachs.

The company’s mission is to expand nationally so more pets will experience the benefits of healthy, great-tasting, wholesome food, while helping pet parents achieve peace of mind knowing their pets are getting the best food possible at a reasonable cost.

About Daves Pet Food

For four decades, Daves Pet Food has been a trusted source of quality, nutritious pet food at reasonable prices. The company that started out as Dave’s Soda & Pet City has now grown into an award-winning, seven-store mini-chain that takes pride in providing signature formulas and other quality brands.

While Dave’s Soda & Pet City is an icon in Western Massachusetts, they stay true to their mission of bringing nutritious and affordable pet food to the world. Their products are available in more than 2,000 independent pet stores across the U.S., as well as on many online sites.

