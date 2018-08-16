Fluoropolymers Market by Type (FPTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), End-Use Industry (Industrial Processing, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical) Outlook 2024

Fluoropolymers are polymer materials that contain fluorine atom in the chemical structure. There are basically two types of fluoropolymers materials perfluoropolymers and partially fluorinated polymers. They are characterised by excellent properties like high chemical resistance, weather stability, low coefficient of friction, low surface energy and low dielectric constant.

The report analyses the global fluoropolymers market by type, application and geography. Based on type, the fluoropolymers market is categorized into, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and other. Others includes PFA, PCTFE and others, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) type segment dominated the global fluoropolymers market in 2017 and is anticipated to account for highest market share during the forecast period. The highest market share is attributed to wide range of application and in microporous membranes. Moreover, the demand for polytetrafluoroethylene is increasing rapidly owing to its huge demand from the medical devices manufacturing industry as it is used as a graft material in surgical interventions and also used as coating material for various medical devices.

By application, the fluoropolymers market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, industrial applications, chemical processing, healthcare and others. Others including transportation industry. The automotive application segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fluoropolymers market, owing to robust growth of automotive sector in emerging economies which includes Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa and rising demand for automobiles and rise in investments for light weight vehicles

By geography fluoropolymers market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the fluoropolymers market in 2017. The growth of the Asia Pacific fluoropolymers market is driven by factors such as increasing rate of manufacturing and automotive & transportation industry and overall growth of the economy. Moreover, rise in investments by key manufacturers in this region is another key aspect that fuels the market growth in the region.

Some of the key participants of the global fluoropolymers market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Solvay, AGC Inc, 3M, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, The Chemours Company.