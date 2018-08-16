Pharmasynth is One Company that Offers Best Pharma Third Party Manufacturer Services

Pharmasynth offers best services as third party manufacturer to many reputed clients. This has been possible because of their dedication and commitment in offering quality services and fair business practices. Pharmasynth has started its manufacturing units in the year 1984 one in Delhi and one in Haridwar maintaining international standards. The company motto is to offer high quality medicines at affordable rates to the ailing community of their country. The company is dedicated in producing quality products with an aim to reach out far and near with their medicines to serve the ailing humanity. They have the best manufacturing units with sophisticated machinery and excellent team of technicians and consultants to bring out world class and contamination free products into the market. The company maintains strict quality control norms on all the inputs, consumables and packaging materials to produce their formulations. The staff are also periodically exposed to in-house training to keep in pace with the changing technologies, validated methods and procedures to bring out cost effective and zero defect products into the market.

The company has the best manufacturing facilities and capabilities to produce tablets, ointments, capsules, powders, liquid orals, ear drops, enema, creams and many more in different dosage forms. Their expert team is also involved in the development of new molecules and technical upgradation to stay in tune to the changes happening in the pharmaceutical industry. With their best manufacturing ability they also offer pharma third party manufacturer services to many reputed clients like Blue cross laboratories, Bharat Mata foundations, Comed Chemicals, Canixa life sciences, Idem Health Care, Leads Pharma, Micro Labs ltd etc on a loan license basis to the valuable clients. Above manufacturing services the company is also known for their social and patriotic activities who actively take part in many corporate social activities for the betterment of the society. In fact, Pharmasynth offer their medicines in patriotic range, hospital range and ethical range that has earned them a prime place among traders, manufacturers and medical professionals.

The main motto of the company is to serve the ailing humanity producing quality medicines and making them available in affordable costs. They have also collaborated with WHO taking part in their campaigns and other activities to create awareness about health care in the rural areas. This is the reason the company has also won many national and international accolades and awards.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725