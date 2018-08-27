Fruit Concentrate Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Fruit purees are thick, smooth products which have been processed such that the insoluble fibrous parts are broken up so as to be able to fit through a fine sieve. Further this concentrate is processed to reduce the microbiological loading and thus increasing the shelf life. Fruit concentrate market is mainly driven by the demand for healthy alternative to carbonated beverages and change in the lifestyle. Detoxification of the body by consuming juices has been realized by many consumers all over the globe, due to increasing working class population, rising disposable income and changing consumption pattern.

Market Scenario:

Fruit concentrate manufactured by cold pressed is considered healthy as the process preserves all nutrients content of the fruit. Fruit concentrates of citrus and berries, and others are consumed on a larger proportion, consumers are aware of the health benefits such as it helps in building metabolism, strengthens the immune system, solves gastric issues which is faced by many people now-a-days, hence consumers are trying to find natural remedies for health problems. Fruit concentrate is loaded with antioxidants therefore it is good for skin and hair and thus consumers prefer pure fruit concentrate over other juice products. These healthy advantages will be driving the market growth during the forecast period. Globally the market for fruit concentrate is expected to grow by 5.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The Key Players profiled in the Fruit Concentrate Market are AGRANA Investment Corp (Austria), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Sudzucker AG (Germany), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada), Diana Naturals (France), SVZ International B.V. (The Netherlands) and Doehler Group (Germany)

Segments

Fruit Concentrate Market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes fruit, vegetable, mixed juice and others. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into pasteurized, cold pressed, raw, dehydration and others. On basis of form, market is again segmented into 100 % juice, frozen, puree, powder, and others. On basis of Process it is segmented into pasteurized, cold pressed, raw, dehydration and others. By Form includes 100 % Juice, Frozen, Puree, Powder, and Others. And by application includes dairy, bakery & confectionery, desserts, beverages. By distribution channel includes store based, non-based.

Regional Analysis

The global fruit concentrate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by North America, as there is a change in the consumption pattern. In North America the demand for fruit juice is increasing as due to rising health issues and changing consumption pattern. In countries like China and India there is high demand for various healthy fruit concentrate, due to demand healthy alternative to carbonated beverages and changing lifestyle.