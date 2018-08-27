Lisun Confirms Its Participation InLight India Exhibition 2018

The increasing demand of electricity for residential and commercial purposes exhorts Indian and global lighting unit manufacturers to enhance their productivity to meet the demands. With the advancements of LED lighting technology and its efficiency, high-quality LED lighting products are selling like hot cakes in the market. The light India Exhibition is one of the largest and most influential show on lighting; being held from 11th October to the 13th October 2018 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India.

Lisun Electronics being one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of CFL and LED Testing equipment is committed to provide the best quality ISO9001:2008 certified products. The company has gained international recognition in supplying premier quality electrical testing equipment that conforms to CIE Standards.

Our expert engineers take this opportunity to generate maximum brand awareness by showcasing our new products for Electrical Safety Test and telling people more and more about them. The lighting show provides a good platform for business managers and entrepreneurs share their knowledge, make new networks and display the quality products as designed by them.

People interested in purchasing goniophotometer, spectroradiometer, integrating sphere or LED test instrument must visit this show and gain benefits from the same. This will not only help them gain new insights into the latest trends and technologies but will facilitate them interact directly with the potential supplier and purchase cost-effective, high-performance lighting products in a convenient way.

You can visit the booth of Lisun Group, which would be in HALL 10-Booth L460. Besides the buyers, professionals, architects/interior designers, real estate developers, retailers and persons engaged in manufacturing industry are invited to participate in it.

So what are you waiting for? Feel free to register now and set forward to gain a beautiful experience simply by clicking on this link- Register Now.