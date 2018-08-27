Squeegee Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2028

Global Squeegee Market: Overview

With the rapidly growing printing industry and home cleaning applications, squeegee has found an extensive space as a critical source for cleaning in these industries. A Squeegee is a tool with a flat, smooth rubber blade that is extensively used to control the flow of liquid on a flat surface. Initially squeegee were used for cleaning and printing, but nowadays squeegees are used extensively for various purposes. A squeegee is used for floor cleaning, printing and photography, glass cleaning and many other applications. Further, the emerging trend of manufacturing customized squeegees are also driving the demand for the product in the market. The global market for the squeegees consists of small and large manufacturers and is driven by local or regional manufacturers. Since squeegees are flexible and portable, a single squeegee can be used for multiple cleaning purposes.

Global Squeegee Market: Dynamics

A primary factor driving the squeegee market is the rapidly growing printing industry in the developing regions. Since squeegees are affordable and user-friendly, it is one of the first few products that is picked for cleaning purposes. The low cost squeegees composed of natural rubber are the most abundantly used squeegee in the market. Attributing to the easy availability of squeegees in different regions, the squeegees have witnessed high growth in the market.

The biggest innovation in the squeegees market is the increase in the use of composite squeegees or the multi-durometer blade. This has led to a substantial growth to the squeegee market. Natural rubber possesses poor abrasion resistance and poor resistance to strong solvents, which is a crucial restraint for the natural rubber-based squeegees. Increasing urbanization and emerging economies in the developing regions drive the growth of the squeegees market.

Global Squeegee Market: Segmentation

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Rubber

Neoprene

Polyurethane

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of hardness as:

Soft (60A)

Medium (70A)

Hard (80A)

Extra-hard (90A)

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of squeegee profile as:

Square edge

Square edge with rounded corners

Rounded edge

Double Sided beveled edge

Single Beveled edge

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Cleaning Glass Window Floor Street

Printing and photography

Pasting Pad pasting Wallpaper pasting



The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of the sales channel as:

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Modern Trade

Other sales channel

Global Squeegee Market: Regional Overview

The global squeegee market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of prominent squeegee companies due to significant demand and high investment capabilities. Also, there is an increasing trend of customized squeegees in regions like North America and Europe, which will provide increased opportunities for the squeegees market. Rapidly increasing modernization in the countries of Latin America and MEA will provide rapid increase for the squeegees demand in the region. Increasing urbanization, growing demand in the printing industry and rising population will provide rapid growth for squeegees in the APEJ during the forecast period. Therefore, North America & Europe are expected to account for a larger market size for squeegees market while the Asia Pacific is pegged to experience higher growth in the squeegees market. Easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor cost in countries like Japan and China will lead to the development of much cheaper squeegees with innovating new trends and driving technological changes. Thus, these countries are expected to aid in the expansion of the squeegees market. The growing per capita expenditure on household cleaning products in the developing regions will lead to the formation of a high-value base for the squeegees market. The squeegee market will experience increased opportunities and moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Squeegee Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the squeegee market are:

Haviland Corporation

Lidco

Midwest Rubber

Flexaust

Tennant

Other key players

