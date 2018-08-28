Antifungal Treatment Global Market to worth USD 19,558.0 million by 2023

Market Research Future Announced the Report with Titled as “Antifungal Treatment Market”. Analyses all the Segments and Sub Segments. Covered Top Companies by all the Regions. Luminous Growth Seen in Healthcare Sector by 2023.

Antifungal Treatment Market Highlights:

The Global Antifungal Treatment Market is growing moderately and expected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2013. Increasing number of patients with fungal diseases and growing prevalence of HIV are the key factors of the market growth. Additionally, rising geriatric population is one of the important drivers of the market growth.

The global Antifungal treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 19,558.0 million by 2023.

Top Players:

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Sanofi

Merck & Co.

Astellas

Bayer

And more.

Segmentation:

The global antifungal treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drugs class, which includes azoles, pyrimidines, echinocandins, polyenes, allylamines, and others drugs.

On the basis of therapeutic indication, the market is segmented into systemic, candidiasis, coccidioidomycosis, and cryptococcosis.

On the basis of pathogen, the market is segmented into Candida, Aspergillus, Cryptococcus, Coccidioides immitis, Zygomycetes, Trichophyton, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dermatology clinics and other users.

Regional Analysis:

The global antifungal treatment market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate this market, particularly, North America due to increasing cases of patients with fungal infections in this region. Furthermore, rapid adoption of new antifungal treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure propel the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of fungal diseases is driving the growth of the European market. Most of the European companies are focusing more on research and development of the antifungal drugs, which, in turn, fortify their position in the global market. These companies receive a government funding from the government, which favors the growth of market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in this market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of new medical practices, rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about available treatments for fungal infections.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow slower than the global average due to lack of awareness about antifungal treatments and limited access to healthcare facilities.

