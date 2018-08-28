Human Capital Management (HCM) Market 2018 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2022

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for workforce optimization is ever increasing. The increasing demand for integrated high performance software is driving the human capital management market. Recently a trend towards digital transformation and internet of things (IoT) is observed, this is one of the driving forces of Human Capital Management market.

The Human Capital Management provides many advantages such as organizational management, e-recruitment, personnel administration, time management, and payroll processing and others. These advantages are also responsible for the adoption of Human Capital Management by different organizations. The study indicated that by the rising cyber security threats, the security concerns related to software solutions segment human capital management would result as the restraining factor for the Human Capital Management Market.

It has been observed that continuous developments are carried out to make more advancements to the Human Capital Management. As per a recent news Asure Software, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software has expanded partnership with SafeGuard World, a global employment outsourcing and payroll provider, to deliver highly advanced global payroll solution to new and existing clients to add more advancements to Human Capital Management.

The Human Capital Management Market is growing rapidly over 10% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~22 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Human Capital Management Market are – IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Workforce Software (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), WORKDAY (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Kronos Inc. (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Zenefits (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), among others.

Human Capital Management Market Segmentation

The Human Capital Management market has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment and end-user. Looking through the component segment it’s been observed that the software solution segment would grow fastest. In the services segment consulting services is expected to grow fastest in the human capital management market. Whereas considering the software solution segment E-recruiting and workforce analytics segment is expected to grow significantly. The study reveals that BFSI sector would grow impressively in the human capital management market by the forecast period. However, considering the deployment segment, the cloud based human capital management shows a significant growth in the market as it influences better access to HCM data, with faster implementation and reduced total cost of ownership. The study reveals that the SMEs segment is expected to grow significantly in the Human Capital Management market by the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Human Capital Management Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Human Capital Management Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the human capital management market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the human capital management market.

