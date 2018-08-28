Microbial Lipase Market Research, Size, Share, Trend, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Update and Forecast

Market Overview:

It is estimated that the global microbial lipase market is likely to show significant growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Microbial lipase is currently paid attention with rapid development in enzyme technology and its widespread industrial applications. Microbial lipase finds application in foods, oil & fat, soap & detergent, pulp & paper, leather, textile, cosmetics, and biodiesel. This makes microbial lipases the most widely used class of enzymes in different industrial activities.

The microbial lipase market is largely driven by increasing awareness about animal health, need for better quality of animal feed products and increasing consumption of enzyme-modified cheese and other dairy ingredients. Microbial enzymes provide various advantages over the plant or animal-based enzymes such as a variety of catalytic activity, high production capacity within a short period and ease of genetic manipulation. However, microbial lipase show stability under various chemical and physical conditions and can be extracted easily, which reduces cost of production and makes it source preferable over plant or animal source. Some of the other advantages are they can grow rapidly on inexpensive media. While lack of transparency in patent protection laws and absence of uniform regulatory structure in some of the countries are noticed to be restrained in the growth of the market.

Key Players Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global microbial lipase market are Novozymes A/S(Denmark), Chr.Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc.(U.K), Dowdupont Inc.(U.S.), Amano Enzymes Inc.(Japan), Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited(India), Enzyme Development Corporation(U.S.), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts Limited (U.K.), Creative Enzymes (U.S).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global microbial lipase market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for better quality feed for livestock and increased consumption of dairy products in the region. However, growth in concern regarding the spread of infectious diseases the market for microbial lipases in the cleaning agent segment is projected to grow in this region.

Segmentation:

The global microbial lipase market has been segmented into application, source, form, and region. Based on application, the market has been segmented into cleansing agent, animal feed, dairy product, bakery products, confectionery products, and others. While the cleansing agent and confectionery segments are likely to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on source, the market has been segmented into fungi and bacteria, among which the demand for fungal lipase is growing across the world, especially in developing countries. Based on form, the market has been segmented into powder and liquid. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. The microbial lipase market in North America has further been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.