United States Intra Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market 2018: Market Report Survey, Analysis and Outlook

United States Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming period. Steady state pressure hidden within the abdominal cavity is known as “Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP)”. Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) are surgical equipment’s that is used to measure pressure inside the patient’s bladder with the use of indwelling urinary catheter. These devices are mainly used to diagnose intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS).

ACH & IAH are caused by morbidity and mortality due to altered respiratory mechanics, cardiac output, and reduced venous return. Hence, early diagnosis and treatment of ACH & IAH using intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are important to improve mortality and morbidity among patients.

The factors responsible for the growth of United States intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market are increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of infectious & chronic diseases, increasing availability & use of digital pressure monitors and high prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension. However, lack of utilization among general surgeons and negative results from chronic & radiation cystitis are negatively impacting the growth of intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices industry.

The United States intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product, procedure, application, end user, and geography.

Based on product, the United States intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices industry is classified into equipment and disposables. Based on procedure, the market is classified into abdomen and muscle. Based on application, the United States intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is classified into intra-compartment pressure and intra-abdominal hypertension. Based on end user, the industry is classified into trauma centers, hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Based on geography, the United States intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices industry spans Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, The West, New England, The South and The Midwest. Key players operating in the United States intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market are Stryker Corporation, Abviser Medical Llc, Conva Tec Group Plc, C.R. Bard Inc., Centurion Medical Products, Potrero Medical Inc., Holtec Medical, and SsemMthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd. The major market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

United States Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

C. R. Bard

ConvaTec

Holtech Medical

Centurion Medical Products

Spiegelberg GmbH

Biometrix Ltd.(Degania Silicone, Ltd.)

Nutrimedica S.A

Stryker

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Muscle

Abdomen

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Trauma Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

