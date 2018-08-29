Cloud Robotics Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

Global Cloud Robotics Market is poised to reach at market size of USD 17 billion by end of year 2022 at growing with ~29% CAGR. The growth in the cloud robotics market is driven by the increasing demand for automation across various industries, progress in wireless technology, rising internet infrastructure and rise in developing cloud connected robots among others. However, the factors hindering the growth of the cloud robotics market are computation challenges, security challenges, cost constraint, and privacy issues.

Cloud Robotics Market and Automation systems can be explained as any robot or automation system that relies on either data or code from a network to support its operation, i.e., sensing, computation, and memory is integrated into a single standalone system. The 4G and 5G systems will allow Cloud Robotics to enable the usage of robotics in various new applications. This will also enable cloud robotics to easily adapt the constantly changing conditions. Cloud robotics supports system stability & information exchange process and it helps to facilitate the building of sophisticated and affordable robotic systems. Cloud robotics provides potential benefits such as cloud computing, cloud storage, and also allowing robots to share resources & data with each other. Cloud robotics also has the capability of collaborating with other machines, smart objects and humans.

This study provides an overview of the global cloud robotics market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Cloud Robotics Market report include Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Kuka AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ortelio Ltd (U.K.)(Denmark),Calvary Robotics (U.S.), Motion Controls Robotics (U.S.) and others.

Cloud Robotics Market:

Cloud Robotics Market can be segmented into its type, connectivity, application and regions. The market is majorly categorized into three types namely proxy based, peer based and clone based. Peer based accounted for the largest market share majorly due to its benefits over other types. One of the benefit is its online web center services which provide useful knowledge for robots through applications such as maps, image & text based web search and algorithmic support. Various end-users of cloud robotics comprise of defense, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, retail among others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share, since it is majorly used in assembly lines and in the dangerous environment. Also, on the basis of connectivity, the market is been categorized into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, RF and infrared connectivity.

Segments:

The Global Cloud Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, application and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into proxy based, peer based and clone-based cloud robotics. On the basis of connectivity, the market can be segmented as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, RF and infrared connectivity. On the basis of application, the market includes- defense, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, retail and aerospace among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

On the basis of connectivity, the 3G segment accounted for the largest market share due to its reliability, accessibility and easy to use features. However, the technology has become standard as more number of companies are introducing competitive products thereby expected to limit the market growth in coming years.

Market Research Future Analysis:

Global Cloud Robotics Market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Manufacturing segment of cloud robotics globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to adoption of robotics technology in the field of defense, security & health care. Mobile technology also played an important role in connecting the cloud-based systems to the robot & controllers in a system with the support of cloud technologies to provide high performance and communications infrastructure of modern data centers. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2016-2022, majorly due to growing advanced technologies especially in China and high demand for technically advanced robotics system in manufacturing industries.

