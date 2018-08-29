Fat Replacers-top key players, manufactures, trends up to 2024

About fat replacer:

Fat replacers are non-fat substances that act like fat in a food. An ideal fat replacer would be a substance that has no health risks and tastes and looks like natural fat but has fewer calories. Fat replacers can be found in foods such as baked goods, cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces, and gravies.

Factors Driving the Growth of Fat Replacement Market:

this market are rising demand for food products with high protein content but low-fat content is expected to contribute to the growth of the protein-based fat replacers market, rising concerns about the adverse effects of fats and calories and growth in consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of a healthy diet. Also, various factors such as rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and increase in demand for convenience products drive the growth of the food & beverages sector.

Carbohydrates based fat replacers are made from starchy foods, such as corn, cereals, and grains. Most fat replacers today are made from carbohydrate. Protein based fat replacers are made by modifying protein, using egg white or whey from milk. Fat based are made by replacing triglycerides in vegetable oils.

The growing demand for dairy products united with healthy dietary habits is expected to accelerate developments in this industry. The growing consumption of skimmed milk across the world is one of the major factor promoting the growth of this sector.

The U.S. is the largest market for confectioneries and dietary processed food products. The trend of maintaining a nutritionally healthy diet in the U.S. is expected to be as a driver for the forecasted period.

The key players of fat replacement market:

ADM, DuPont, Cargill, Kerry Group, FMC Corporation, and Ingredion, DSM, Ashland Inc. etc.

Market segmentation:

Global Fat Replacers Market, by product outlook,

• Carbohydrate based,

• Protein-based

• Fat based.

Global Fat Replacers Market, by Applications,

• Bakery & confectionery

• Beverages market

• Dressings

• Margarine & spreads

• Processed meat products

• Dairy & frozen desserts

• Other applications.

Global Fat Replacers Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA.