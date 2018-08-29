Global Kidney Stones Diagnosis and Treatment Market Forecast 2018-2023

Kidney Stones Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

The kidney stones market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). Kidney stones are the hard-crystalline minerals and salt that deposit inside the kidney. These stones may travel down to the urinary tract and can cause pain. There are four types of kidney stones made up of different substances such as calcium, uric acid, cystine, and struvite. The global kidney stone market is growing at a considerable rate due to the impact of various factors which includes increasing incidences of urolithiasis and increase in efficacy of the product brings convenience for the patients. Rising incidences of obesity and hypertension due to deteriorating lifestyle of people lead to the growth of the market. Evolution of new technologies which creates demand of minimally invasive procedures with faster recovery and minimum discomfort drive the increasing growth of the market.

Increasing awareness across the globe, rising healthcare infrastructure and intake of antacid, protein & oxalate containing food creates the future opportunities for the expansion and growth of the market. Whereas there are certain factors which act as the barrier for the market growth which includes poor healthcare access in some countries and high cost of devices used to diagnose stones.

Taking into consideration geographical outlook the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North America dominates the market due to continuous innovation in the treatment methods, developed healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness among people. Europe has the considerable coverage with the availability of funds for research and development and mounting implementation of new treatment methods. Asia Pacific is the fastest emergent and potential Kidney stones market with developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of diseases.

The major companies who are contributing to the global market with innovative and improved product are Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Convergent Laser Technologies, Cook Medical Inc., DirexGroup, Siemens AG, Stroz medical AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medispec Ltd., Elmed electronics and medical industry, Lumenis Ltd., and others.

