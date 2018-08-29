Infectious Disease Testing Market to 2023: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Infectious Disease Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Infectious Disease Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Infectious Disease Testing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Infectious Disease Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Infectious Disease Testing Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Gen-Probe, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, bioMeriux SA and Alere, Inc. According to report the global infectious disease testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Infectious diseases are disorders caused by organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Many organisms live in and on our bodies. They’re normally harmless or even helpful, but under certain conditions, some organisms may cause disease. Some infectious diseases can be passed from person to person. Some are diffused by bites from insects or animals. And others are acquired by feeding contaminated food or water or being exposed to organisms in the environment. Signs and symptoms vary depending on the organism causing the infection, but often include fever and fatigue. Mild infections may respond to rest and home remedies, while some life-threatening infections may require hospitalization. Many infectious diseases, such as measles and chickenpox, can be prevented by vaccines. Early diagnosis and treatment of these infectious diseases will play a crucial role in avoiding long-term complications. Molecular testing, microbiology and immunodiagnostics are the key diagnosis methods available.

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing awareness among the population about communicable diseases, reducing immunity levels, growing prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in demand for point of care diagnostics are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, increased adoption of advanced technologies, shifting healthcare trend towards more precise, safer and effective diagnosis and advances in molecular biology are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global infectious disease testing market covers segments such as, technology, product, application and end user. On the basis of technology the global infectious disease testing market is categorized into molecular testing, microbiology and immunodiagnostics. On the basis of product the global infectious disease testing market is categorized into equipment, reagents and software. On the basis of application the global infectious disease testing market is categorized into hepatitis, HIV, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection, human papillomavirus (HPV), respiratory tract infections and others. On the basis of end user the global infectious disease testing market is categorized into hospitals laboratories, reference labs, physician office labs, academics lab and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global infectious disease testing market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Co, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Gen-Probe, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, bioMeriux SA and Alere, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global infectious disease testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of infectious disease testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the infectious disease testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the infectious disease testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

