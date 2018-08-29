Installation of Engine Data Management 700 (EDM 700) System in Aircraft

Having acquired the Aircraft Engine Data Management System 700 (EDM 700), it goes without saying, that this awesome piece of equipment needs to be carefully handled and installed.

While the JPI warranty at the back of the instruction manual clearly states that JPI will replace defective parts under warranty, it does not cover mishandling or defective installation.

Care to be taken while installing the JPI EDM 700:

1. The JPI Aircraft Engine Data Management System 700 is packaged along with 4 screws. While fixing these screws, care should be taken to ensure that the four mounting screws should not penetrate the instrument more than 0.12 inches.

2. The person installing the EDM 700 must be a FAA certified aircraft mechanic. While we are sure there are many Do-it-Yourself pilots and aircraft owners out there, the installation of the Aircraft Engine Data Management System 700 is best handled by an officially (FAA) certified person who knows what he (or she) is doing.

3. Before installing the EDM 700, the mechanic should check if there are any STC (FAA approvals) available for the aircraft.

4. While installing the EDM 700, care should be taken to crimp ring terminals with a good crimping tool (e.g. AMP part 45518) crimp tool or equivalent.

a. Ideal procedure is to fold back the wire double before crimping terminals – about 1/4″ 1 1/2″

b. Fold back wire double before crimping terminals 2 1/4″ of Thermocouple wire harness red and yellow

5. Installation of the EDM 700 will require some parts that are likely to be unique to your make and model of aircraft hence these are not part of the EDM 700 kit. The instruction manual will guide the mechanic as to the parts that will be required. All necessary parts should be acquired prior to the installation.

6. While acquiring parts, care should be taken to not buy/use any aluminium fittings with the FXT-201 or FXT-231 Fuel Flow Transducer.

7. Before installation note the K-factor engraved on the side of the Fuel Flow Instruments.

8. Carefully select and mark the location of all the holes before drilling ensuring that nothing will interfere with the wires, probes, clamps and screws.

9. It is a good idea to provide service loops at the instrument – this will come in handy during future maintenance work.

10. Provide service loops for thermocouple wire too as it will allow you to swap OAT Probe on adjacent cylinders for future troubleshooting purposes.

11. Ensure all wires are kept away from high temperature components such as exhaust stacks.

12. Thermocouple wire should not be spliced using copper wire. Only K-type thermocouple wire.

13. Solder using zinc chloride flux such as Nokorode brand – rosin flux alone won’t work.

14. When connecting wires to probes, ensure correct polarity.

15. This instrument must be grounded at the engine, not at the avionics ground.

More information at: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-700/