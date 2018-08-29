Its Time to Book Your Luxurious Life in Piramal Mahalaxmi Apartments

The price and other configurations of the piramal mahalaxmi project ‘ be availed by the developers on request but as it is yet to be launched obviously one can expect the project with best rates compared to other projects in this area. It will have homes with 2 and 3 BHK flats where all the modern amenities will be offered by the developers. Best of the design, marvelous architecture and ample natural light in the home, as well as cross ventilation for fresh air, are some of the brilliant features of this project. The Piramal Mahalaxmi Project is in its pre-launch state and will be spread on a vast land area of 7 acres. Due to the land area, the project will have a huge green layer where one can feel the fresh air and cool breeze despite being in the mid of this financial hub of the country.

In the city of Mumbai getting an abode is a tough task. Though there are endless projects in the city, availing one in the prime area is nothing less than an opportunity. One such an opportunity is going to be provided by Piramal Mahalaxmi Racecourse which is coming with a residential project for the home seekers who want high standard living in the mid of this beautiful city. The project is from the house of Piramal Properties which is a leading real estate player in the market. Here one can find an amazing combination of a home in the area surrounding with greenery and still possessing all the modern amenities of life.

The Piramal Realty Projects will have a clubhouse, an amphitheater with the latest equipment and a modern gym. There is provision for a landscaped garden, Barbecue, a swimming pool and a jogging track as well as yoga deck for those who love to keep their body and mind fit. The location of the project is the ideal one for those who have to roam around the city due to work or profession. The infrastructure of the area is amazing as it is one of the posh areas of this global city and hence one can find great connectivity to all the areas of the city via rail and road.

Piramal Mahalaxmi Apartments is the brand behind the landmark project in Mumbai. The developer has chosen the ideal location to create a perfect environment suitable for the modern families to choose a home and live peacefully. Since the very beginning, Piramal Realty has provided excellent options regarding residential properties to the home seekers. It can be proudly said that it has catered the perfect dream homes along with happiness. All the projects are developed by the leading architects in India. This time also, Piramal Mahalaxmi Racecourse will be a landmark development that will automatically elevate the standard of living.

Piramal Realty has come up with the ideal location in Race Course, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for the development of the premises. Race Course is the ideal location where one will find a perfect blend of greenery and modern lifestyle. The fresh environment with all the facilities will create an ideal ambiance to live in this place. The area of the land acquired is 7 acres. The land is surrounded by green trees and pastures. The residents of Piramal Racecourse will find ample lung space to breathe fresh air.

The Piramal Mahalaxmi Racecourse location is well connected with the other parts of the metro city via the network of arterial roads and transits. It will be easier for the professionals and businessmen to commute to any leading location in the city without any hassle. The residents will also find international schools, hospitals, malls, supermarkets, and other necessary facilities to lead daily life easily.

The piramal mahalaxmi project ‘s

location premises will be developed in the best form by the architects and engineers deployed by the realtor. The apartments will be of 2 BHK and 3 BHK variants. The residential towers will be aligned in such a way that all the units will be capable of enjoying ample ventilation throughout the year. The majority of the space will be converted into a designer landscape. Ample car parking space, multitier security, CCTV surveillance, power supply, etc will be there for the convenience of the residents. Piramal Mahalaxmi Racecours location will be a perfect place for the modern families to live in Mumbai.

Visit

Booking Starts for best Apartment Now, for getting the piramal mahalaxmi Details. For free visit Call us at +919810047296 or visit us at http://www.piramalmahalaxmi.srkresidency.com/