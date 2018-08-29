The Lok Nayak Hospital – one of the centrally located government hospitals in New Delhi — has run out of third-line treatment for HIV this week. Restoring supply will take about three to four days. The state needs about 10,000 doses of the third line combination drug Raltegravir + Darunavir + Ritonavir every month. These are centrally procured for the entire country by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). The supply issues occurred due to problems in finalizing the tender.
Manufacturing medicines and medical devices in India can pave way for Cure in India
2018-08-29