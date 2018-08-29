Successful technical presentation by Rehm at SbSTC in Wuhan

Rehm Thermal Systems, the specialist for thermal system solutions, recently participated in the SbSTC New Technology Seminar in Wuhan, China. More than 300 experts from all over the country exchanged views on topics related to research and application of SMT technology.

Wang Yu, Sales Director of Rehm Region East China, was one of the presenters. His presentation on “Void-free soldering with vacuum soldering systems” with numerous case studies aroused considerable interest among the audience, which included many manufacturers of electronic components. At its info point, Rehm informed the trade visitors about the technical details and advantages of its solutions. One of the main focuses was the demonstration of the VisionXP reflow soldering system. It guarantees both flexibility and high capacity and can therefore perfectly meet the constantly growing demands.

There is a good reason for participating in events in Asia: The strong economic growth of the countries there brings with it an increasing demand from plenty of industries, including the automotive, consumer electronics, medical technology and automation sectors. This is where Rehm comes in and shows how the production of electronic assemblies can be solved in a modern and economical way.

Wang Yu drew a positive conclusion: “This seminar fully met our expectations in terms of quantity and quality of participants. In future, we will increasingly cooperate with the SbSTC Conference Group to carry out personal exchange with our customers. We will discuss various technical challenges in the industry together with our partners. Our clear goal is to make consistent progress in technological research and development and thereby ensure the continuous development of our products.”