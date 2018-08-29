Two-Factor Authentication Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Two-factor Authentication Global Market – Overview

The global two-factor authentication market is showing high growth; mainly due to the increasing demand for advanced security solutions. Increase in volume of online transactions is one major factor driving the growth of two-factor authentication market. Two-factor authentication is considered to be the best thing happened for pushing digital payments on a global scale. High level of security provided by software OTP tokens is a major factor driving the growth of two-factor authentication market.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of two-factor authentication is increasing and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). Two-factor authentication refers to a strong authentication process which requires another proof other than password, in order to assure a person’s identity. Two factor authentication usually requires two or three proofs to be met in order to gain access to any network or application. Two-factor authentication has various benefits such as it can streamline the workflow associated with distributing and managing two-factor authentication to global and mobile workforces with the help of software tokens. With software tokens, two-factor authentication offerings are also being provided for mobile devices, laptops, desktops and various other devices. Common methods for two-factor authentication include chip and PIN card readers, tokens, and TANs.

On the other hand, rise in security threats and risks associated with transactions over internet are some of the major factors hindering the market growth. Also, implementation of two-factor authentication will require upgradation of infrastructure and lack of telecom infrastructure in developing countries may hamper the market growth.

The global Two-Factor Authentication Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~8.78 Billion by 2023, at ~19.6% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Two-factor authentication system Market are –Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), VASCO Data Security International Inc. (US), HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Safran S.A (France), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), CA Technologies (US), RSA Security LLC (US), Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea), Crossmatch Technologies Inc. (US) and 3M Company(US), among others.

Segments:

The global Two-factor authentication system market has been segmented on the basis of types, model, technology, end -users and region.

Two-factor authentication system Market by Types:

One-time passwords

Public key infrastructure

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by Model:

Smart Card with Pin

Smart Card with Biometric Technology

Biometric Technology with Pin

Two-Factor Biometric Technology

One Time Password with Pin

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by Technology:

Physical and Logical Access Control

SafeNet OTP Authenticators

Out-of-Band Authenticators

MobilePKI Office Suite

PKI Authenticators

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by End-User:

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

Others

Two-factor authentication system Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Two-factor authentication market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The Two-Factor Authentication analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, and consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Two-Factor Authentication industry. The Key Vendors such as Entrust, Gemalto, RSA Security, SecurEnvoy, VASCO Data Security International, and many more are the major player in this market. The Two-Factor Authentication Market report includes company share analysis for the major companies operating in this market by major regions. Europe market in 2016, owing to major Two-factor authentication manufacturing companies based out here. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Two-factor authentication market

