Waste to Energy Global Market Analysis, Development Trends, Strategies and Segmentation and Regional Outlook to 2027

Waste to Energy Market Report: Overview

The main categories of waste-to-energy technologies are physical technologies, which process waste to make it more useful as fuel; thermal technologies, which can yield heat, fuel oil, or syngas from both organic and inorganic wastes; and biological technologies, in which bacterial fermentation is used to digest organic wastes to yield fuel.

Energy recovery from waste can solve two problems at once treating non-recyclable and non-reusable amounts of waste, and generating a significant amount of energy which can be included in the energy production mix in order to satisfy the consumer’s needs. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for waste to energy is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 7.5%.

Rapid economic development in the APAC region is going to be key for the growth and development of the Waste to energy market. India and China have well established waste management infrastructure which is going to provide immense growth opportunity for growth this market.

Worldwide Waste to Energy Market – Competitive Analysis

The Waste-to-Energy Plant Operation industry has a moderate level of industry concentration. Key Players operating in the market strive to improvise technological processes in order to reduce installation costs. The industry’s two major companies, such as Covanta Energy Corporation accounted for 50% of industry revenue in 2016. The remainder of industry revenue is earned either by individual municipalities operating facilities that they own themselves, or by smaller private companies that municipalities have contracted to operate their facilities. The establishment of long-term contracts between this industry and downstream customers makes it difficult for new entrants to dilute the market share of pre-existing companies.

Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), Covanta Energy Corporation, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Veolia Environnement, China Everbright International Limited, Waste Management, Inc., and Suez Environment S.A. are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Waste to Energy Market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

January 8, 2018 – Kontrol Energy Corp. (Canada) a leader in energy efficiency management solutions and technology announced that it has been selected by Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) as a contracted supplier for hardware, software and related energy services and technology. Kontrol Energy’s RTEM system features the use of CircuitMeter as a channel partner.

With RTEM systems, facility managers can gain access to building energy consumption data at the circuit level in real time to pinpoint energy usage, identify areas where energy is wasted, and create opportunities to increase efficiency and generate cost savings.

June 26, 2017 – SUEZ (France) a utility company which operates largely in the water treatment and waste management sectors launched Organix®, first digital marketplace in France for organic waste. This innovative platform can connect producers of organic waste (food industry manufacturers, cooperatives, etc.) and methanation unit operators, who transform them into energy

Regional Analysis of Waste to Energy Market:

