Kurl-on to expand retail presence across western market region to 500 brand outlets in 2 years

Pune emerges a key market hub; launch of brand’s 20th and largest store in the city

Witnesses’ growth in sales in home furniture, besides retaining market leadership in the mattress category

Pune, 31 August 2018: Kurl-on, market leader in the fast growing mattress and home furniture & furnishing segment, today announced aggressive growth plans, to expand the brand’s retail presence through its exclusive brand outlets ‘Kurl-on Home’ in the western market region from 176 outlets at present to 500 outlets in the next two years. The retail expansion plans are part of the brand’s broader growth strategy in the last few years to emerge from being India’s largest mattress brand to a holistic home furniture & furnishings brand, with the category seeing a significant 25% growth in sales in the last year.

Speaking at a press briefing on the occasion of the launch of Kurl-on Home’s 20th store in Pune, its largest spread over 3500 sq.ft, at Dorabjee Mall, NIBM, Ashutosh Vaidya, Chief Marketing Officer, Kurl-on said, “The western market region is among the brand’s fastest growing, having grown by 25% in the last year to contribute to 150 crore sales, a significant 15% of our total sales. Kurl-on has been steadily expanding its product portfolio in the home furniture segment and we have 18 product categories and SKUs at present, including the recent launch of sofas that cater to the semi-premium segment. All of these products will be available at the exclusive brand outlets, besides our strong network of 105 franchise outlets across Pune. Our manufacturing plant in Gujarat with 500 capacities per day, manufacturing an estimate 15000 mattress every month, will cater to the growing demand in the region.” “We are also planning to launch 4 more “Kurlon Home” outlets in Pune by next month,” added Ashutosh.

Girish H Mallikarjunaiah, Head – Marketing & Digital E-Com General Manager – Category – Mattress, Pillows, Furnishings, Kurl-on added, “Pune has emerged a key market hub for the brand, considering a diverse demographic population, with higher disposable incomes and the inclination to spend more on quality furniture and furnishings for their homes. Our growing product portfolio and innovation, in both the mattress and the home furniture segment will definitely cater to our growing customers in the city and region. Besides the one at Dorabjee Mall, we have also set up a new store at Star Bazaar, and we will continue to look at other emerging locations in the city.”

At present, Kurl-on has 88 “Kurlon Korner” and 79 “Kurlon Home” outlets in the western region. Overall, it has 850+ exclusive franchise outlets and 7000+ multi-brand outlet presence across the breadth and width of the country, making its products accessible to its customers easily.

About Kurl-on: Kurl-on is India’s leading brand of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products in India. The brand is available across India through 7000+ multi brand outlets, 850+ franchise outlets and xx exclusive brand outlets across the country today. Kurl-on has 10,000+ dealers, 72 branch and stock points and 10 strategically located manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Gujarat. With state-of-the-art technology, Kurl-on endeavors to improve standards in the Indian mattress and furniture industry besides being in tune with the changing needs of Indian consumer. For more information, do visit http://www.kurlon.com/

