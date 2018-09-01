Photo editing software Fotoworks XL in a new version – now very easy to use

Fotoworks XL photo editing software the well-known photo editor for everyone

For everyone from beginners to professionals, this is an easy photo editing software, allowing you to improve your digital photos simply with the clear interface and menu options. Fotoworks XL’s interface is intuitive and easy to use, even if you are just learning how to edit photographs. It will not take long to master this program to get the most out of your photos.

This new photo editing software creates quick professional-looking results. It will enable you to improve your photos by getting rid of Red Eye, which can spoil an otherwise beautiful photo. You can adjust the lighting in your photos and compensate for overexposure. You can sharpen and blur, cut, crop and rotate photos and add elements such as text to your images. When people see your photos, they won’t be able to believe that you have edited them yourself on your computer, rather than paying for a professional photo editing service. This is the level of quality you can expect from this fantastic photo editing software.

Top photo editing software for Windows 10 with new features now

Fotoworks XL is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 7, and provides lots of great features for editing and printing your photos at home.

You can save money by editing and printing your own photos – Fotoworks is also a photo editing software for Windows 10, 7 and 8, giving you the flexibility to run it on whichever version of Windows is installed on your computer. It is designed to work smoothly with all three versions of Windows. Fotoworks XL will make your photos look like they were taken and edited by a professional photographer! You want to remember those special events, from your wedding day, to the birth of your child and those first memorable days and holidays away in exotic destinations. Fotoworks XL will make all your photos look amazing and profession in high resolution. If you need shots for your business, you will be able to edit them to show off your products in good lighting, making them perfect for your website or social media.

Photo editing software free download

We are currently offering the photo editing software free download, so don’t hesitate, grab it today.

You won’t regret getting your Fotoworks XL photo editing software as it will transform your photos. Never will you have had such striking, eye-catching photos. You can use the range of photographic effects to create different styles, such as vintage and retro, as well as changing the contrast, the color and adding borders to your photos.

Our amazing photo editing software shows you simultaneously your original photo and your newly edited photo, so you can compare them and if you make a mistake, you can easily undo your changes. You can create collages, combining lots of images into one to capture all the good memories of an event or day out. Collages are great too if you want to create personalized holiday or birthday cards to send out to friends and family. The batch processing feature for editing and saving multiple photos will save you time. There are also lots of print options so that your photos really do look as great as they should!

And right now, you can get this good photo editing software free download at our homepage! What a fantastic opportunity to develop your photo editing skills with the advanced options and expert functions included in Fotoworks XL, whilst saving the money you would have spent on expensive software.

