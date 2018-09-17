Cosmetic Packaging Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Cosmetic Packaging Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Cosmetic Packaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Cosmetic Packaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Cosmetic Packaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market are The Packaging Company, Libo, Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Collcap Packaging, Ltd., HCT Packaging, Crown holding, Inc., Gerresheimer AG. The global cosmetic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2023 in terms of value.

Globally, the cosmetic packaging market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing demand for cosmetics due to rising geriatric population, increasing disposable income resulting in rise of consumption of cosmetics, packaging becoming an important marketing strategy and innovations in terms of design and technology. However, regulatory constraints pertaining to plastic packaging is one of primary restraining factor to affect the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, high cost of production and fluctuating the prices of raw materials is likely to hamper the growth in the cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period.

Among the regions Asia-Pacific dominated the world cosmetic packaging market in terms of consumption in 2015 and 2016, while North America accounted for the second largest market in terms of revenues in global cosmetics packaging market. Rapid industrial growth and increasing disposable income of the consumers in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the growth in this region. As a result, Asia- Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cosmetic packaging market on the basis of material, application, container and region.The market size of each segments has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The segmentation on the basis of material covers glass, paper and plastic. On the basis of application the market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care. Furthermore, on the basis of container the cosmetic packaging market is segmented as skin care, hair care, make up and nail care, and other.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is the key consumer of cosmetic packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 30% share in the global market.The cosmetic industry is highly consumer-centric, in terms of perceived value and aesthetic appeal and thus packaging of these products impact the market sales. The rising demand for Affordable cosmetic products and e-retailing is boosting opportunities for Cosmetic Packaging market. Emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., HCP, Inc., Brimar packaging, Inc., The Packaging Company, Libo, Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Collcap Packaging, Ltd., HCT Packaging, Crown holding, Inc., Gerresheimer AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cosmetic packaging globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cosmetic packaging.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global cosmetic packaging Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global cosmetic packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

