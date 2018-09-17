Early Learning Management Provides Childcare Consultancy and Advisory for Childcare Businesses

Early Learning Management, a company that offers childcare solutions in Australia, provides childcare consultancy and advisory for childcare businesses. The team is comprised of seasoned childcare experts who provide the best childcare solutions.

[Queensland, 17/08/2018] – Early Learning Management, a company that offers childcare solutions in Australia, provides childcare consultancy and advisory for childcare businesses, from design setup to management and development. The team is comprised of seasoned childcare experts who ensure that customers will receive the best childcare solutions.

Childcare Consultancy and Advisory

Early Learning Management is comprised of a team of childcare experts that has experience in all aspects of childcare service management including:

• National quality standard compliance

• Staff support and management

• Investor relationships

• Licensing, accreditation and programming support

• Conceptual design consultancy

• SWOT and ROI analysis

• Recruitment, training and development

• ELM ensures that clients can develop their childcare centre from the ground up.

The company offers short-term consultancy services or one-off projects to clients. ELM has worked with different organisations across Australia including councils, corporate enterprises, schools, individual owners, private groups, non-profit groups and religious groups.

Compliance with Legislative Requirements

ELM values the importance of their clients’ compliance with The National Quality Framework (NQF). Operating under the applied law system, the NQF comprises the Education and Care Services National Regulations and the Education and Care Services National Law to avoid penalties and other issues. ELM assists their clients in preparing compliance responses and submissions to the Regulatory Authority.

About Early Learning Management

For over 28 years, Early Learning Management has been providing solutions to childcare educators, operators and owners in Australia. The team behind ELM is comprised of childcare experts who have undergone training and received certifications to meet the standards in the Australian childcare sector. ELM is committed to the improvement and growth of childcare businesses by building process assistance, consultation and management services. The company ensures that solutions are tailored to the clients’ needs.

If you need more information about Early Learning Management or have enquiries regarding their range of childcare solutions, visit their website at https://www.elm.net.au.