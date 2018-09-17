EDCare Helps Individuals Recover from Binge Eating Disorder

EDCare is the treatment center for eating disorder that guides patients with binge eating disorder to switch from unhealthy eating habits to healthy ones in an effort to prevent serious health problems.

[DENVER, 9/17/2018]—EDCare provides evidence-based treatment programs to help individuals with binge eating disorder recover within a 10-week period. The treatment center reveals that binge eating is a common eating disorder that can negatively affect one’s physical and mental health.

The Health Risks

Individuals who experience binge eating disorder have a higher risk of serious health conditions. EDCare says that the eating disorder can cause high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and heart disease, among others.

Binge eating disorder patients will repeatedly consume large quantities of food. EDCare explains that during an episode, patients eat fast until they are uncomfortably full. They may overeat even when they are not hungry, as well.

Afterward, patients tend to feel guilty, distressed, and ashamed and feel like they cannot control themselves from eating.

Patients with binge eating disorder do not use unhealthy compensatory measures to make up for the food they eat. These compensatory measures could be self-induced vomiting, misuse of laxatives, or excessive exercise to name a few.

The Path to Recovery

EDCare offers binge eating disorder (BED) track to help patients. It aims to teach patients new skills that they can practice.

The objectives of this specialized track include:

• Stop binge eating

• Improve attitudes about shape and weight

• Set goals distinct from weight goals

• Prevent weight gain and create healthy eating patterns

• Treat associated psychiatric issues

• Assess and clarify values

Psychotherapy plays an important role in this treatment, too. EDCare conducts therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) in individual and group sessions. In these therapies, patients learn how to develop healthy habits and interrupt binge episodes.

Even after the recovery program, patients can still contact EDCare through its Outpatient Treatment Program if they need assistance.

About EDCare

EDCare helps patients and their family recover from eating disorders, such as bulimia nervosa, anorexia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and others. The center offers a variety of holistic treatment programs that match the unique needs of each patient.

Its programs have different levels of care including partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), outpatient/aftercare (OP), and more.

Visit their website at https://eatingdisorder.care/.