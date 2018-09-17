Elision Announced to Offer Customer Support Solutions for eCommerce Industry

Elision Technolab LLP, aka Elision, is a leading VoIP company that offers innovative solutions to its customers. Recently, one of the spokespersons of the company shared that they have launched a product suite to cater customer care need of the eCommerce industry. This product suite is made up of more than one solution that is important for the customer care. Based on the size of the business, the eCommerce companies can buy one or more solution from the offered suite of products.

The spokesperson of the company shared details of these products which are shared briefly below:

Contact Center Solution

This is perfect for the eCommerce business if they are dealing with hundreds of queries or provide on-call support services. The support helpline number can be dialed by the customers that are seeking for some help and get quick resolution to their query. The offered contact center solution supports multiple communication modes such as, voice calls, video calls, chat, SMS, email, Fax, etc. The eCommerce companies can choose the mode(s) of communication based on their need. Moreover, this contact center solution also provides some add-ons such as, CRM Call Center Integration to benefit the eCommerce business with a single sign on solution to access functionalities of both, call center software and CRM system.

Live Chat Software

The live chat is a widget that can be placed on the eCommerce shopping poprtal. The website visitors can have a live chat with the agents of the eCommerce business. This can be used in real-time text chat conversation to get a quick response to their queries. The live chat solution is the best for the customers that are looking for a quick answer on the go and not really comfortable with the voice calls. The Elision offers white label live chat solution that can be used by the companies.

Voice Logger Solution

This solution is available as both, hardware and software based solutions. This is a voice logger aka call recording system. It doesn’t play a direct role in the customer care, but it has a very important role to play. The voice logger solution can be used to assure the agents are offering good service to the callers / customers. The agents can be trained and coached with the help of the call recordings to assure the customer support can be even better.

As per the shared details, the company offers all of these 3 solutions as a suite of solutions as well as independent software that can be used by eCommerce business to provide the best customer care services. The eCommerce business can use any one or all three solutions to assure their customer satisfaction ratio is the highest possible.

The spokesperson of the company has requested interested eCommerce business owners / managers to send them an email at contact@elisiontec.com. To explore more details about these three and all other solutions offered by the company, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/