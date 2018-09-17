High Quality Organics Offers a Selection of Organic, GMO-Free Teas

The organic ingredients supplier has an array of non-GMO, organic teas with different flavors and aroma. The supplier product development team also helps customers create new blends.

[RENO, 09/17/2018] — High Quality Organics supplies a large variety of teas across the United States. Its products are 100 percent organic and non-GMO (genetically modified organism). The company collaborates with more than 40 organic farms around the world to produce the finest teas.

High Quality Organics is passionate about producing sustainable ingredients. It explains, “Organic farming is the best way to promote sustainability, both for the farmers and the environment.”

A Wide Selection of Organic Teas

Buying directly from farmers is more affordable for customers, High Quality Organics emphasizes. The organic ingredients provider has tons of tea varieties that customers can buy at a minimum of 50 pounds per order.

For example, customers can buy decaf green tea. It has a natural and fresh tea aroma with an astringent taste (a flavor of dryness). History says that China has been using green tea for about 3,000 years. To date, it is one of the popular teas globally.

Another type of tea from High Quality Organics is the masala chai blend, which has a sweet, herbal, and spicy taste. It is perfect for lattes and cocktails, and even for cakes and pastries.

There are more tea flavors to choose from, including lemon rose tea, chamomile tea, and citrus mint tea to name a few.

Flavor Formulation

Apart from providing certified organic teas, High Quality Organics is also an expert in formulating new flavors. The company has a research and development team who can assist customers in formulating a new tea product line or unique blends.

The company’s flavor developers begin with understanding the client’s brands and its visions and product goals. They also take time to talk with clients to obtain further data for product development.

Once the developers have sufficient information, they start formulating new blends that suit the client’s profile. Their knowledge of global trends and expertise in formulation help them throughout the process.

High Quality Organic adds that it can also work on the packaging and private label, along with Organic, Kosher, and Non-GMO certifications.

About High Quality Organics

High Quality Organics is a GMO-free, organic ingredients provider in North America. It provides bulk organic spices, herbs, and grains among others to food companies. The company has access to each stage in the supply chain, from sourcing, growing, and transportation to manufacturing and distribution.

For more information, visit https://www.hqorganics.com today.