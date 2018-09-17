Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2023

Market Highlights

With the emerging technologies such as augmented reality and sensor technology has given a tremendous growth to the Mobile Gaming Market as they provide an enhanced gaming experience to the users with realistic features. Location based games such as Geocaching, Pokemon Go and Bot Fighters are currently trending in the market. These games are enabled with augmented reality and use satellite positioning through GPS technology for obtaining the player’s real-time cordinates for playing games on devices.

The latest trends prevalent in the mobile gaming market are console quality mobile games and wearable devices for gaming. The introduction of smartphones enabled with powerful graphics and increased storage capacity allows developers to build console quality games across various mobile platforms. Wearable devices such as starVR, Emotiv Insight, HTC Vive and Microsoft HoloLens with virtual and augmented reality are enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of mobile gaming are Google (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Gameloft SE (France), Glu Mobile Inc (US) and MocoSpace (US).

Other players include Supercell (Finland), Niantic (US), NetEase (China), Machine Zone (US), Netmarble (South Korea), King Digital Entertainment (US), Jam City (US), Rovio (Finland), Playrix (Russia), and Miniclip (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis

The global market for mobile gaming is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis for mobile gaming market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region for mobile gaming market during the forecast period due to early adoption of technological advancements in wireless and multiplayer gaming. Additionally, this region is hub to major gaming developers. Also, well established economies in the region such as US, Canada, and Mexico are looking to invest in the study of emerging technologies such as sensors, wireless, mobile and smart devices and augmented reality, influencing growth of mobile gaming market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the high demand for smartphones, tablets, wireless gaming and others and increased adoption of cloud, Internet augmented reality, virtual reality, sensors and other technologies in the developing economies such as China, India, and Japan which is expected to drive the growth of the mobile gaming market.

Segmentation

The mobile gaming market has been broadly segmented into type, device, and platform.

By type, the market is segmented into action/adventure, strategy & brain, casino, sport and role-playing games, and others.

By device, the market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, PDAs, and others

By platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows.

Industry News

June 2018, Sony is planning to improve its exclusive PlayStation 4 console games at par with mobile games, as mobile gaming companies have a good knowledge about what consumers want and how they play mobile games, and this information becomes important to improve the features and add content for upcoming games.

