Smart Grid Sensors Market: Business Rising Awareness, Financial Plan 2018 to 2023

Market Scenario:

The smart grid sensor is, typically, an advanced technology in the field of power transmission that consists of sensors, automated control techniques, and sophisticated software solutions. This advanced sensors uses the real time data to enhance the reliability of power transmission and minimize the power dissipation which eventually reduce the cost. These smart grid sensor acts a super resistant solution for the distribution network, which serves as time and cost savers, which caused due to service and regular power failures in different industries. The smart grid sensor are very effective in checking weather conditions and temperature of power lines while transmitting the energy. These smart sensor are very efficient and reliable to be used in commercial and residential areas to increase the energy efficiency. At present, the smart grid sensors are at burgeoning stage in the emerging economies such as India, China, and few parts of Asia Pacific region.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5427

The smart grid sensor has become a revolutionary technique in the distribution field as well as in the information and communication technology. The integration of software such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and smart grid distribution management has modernized the existing power grid system to become more sophisticated in terms of efficiency, adaptability and reliability. In the lines of these factors, the smart grid sensor are expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, security concerns and increase energy utility counterfeit are presumed to hinder growth of the smart grid sensor market over the review period 2017-2023

The global smart grid sensors market is expected to reach approximately USD 4 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18 % over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Smart Grid Sensors Market include General Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SA (France), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India),Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), S&C Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.), Esyasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Open Systems International, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), Wipro Ltd. (India), Kamstrup A/S (Denmark), Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), NexGrid, LLC. (U.S.), Globema (Poland), EnerNOC, Inc. (U.S), and e-Smart Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Segmentation:

The smart grid sensors is differentiated by sensors, component, service, solutions, and application.

Based on sensors, the smart grid sensors market is sub-segmented into voltage/temperature sensors, outage detection sensors, transformer monitoring sensors, dynamic line rating sensors, and others. The component segment consists of AMI meter, sensors, networking hardware, programmable logic controller (PLC), and others. Furthermore, the service is classified into consulting, deployment &integration, support & maintenance and others.

Smart grid sensors is further divided on the basis of solutions that include Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communication, grid asset management, substation automation, and billing &customer information system.

On the basis of application segment, the smart grid sensors is segmented into smart energy meter, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and others

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the smart grid sensors is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in smart grid sensors market. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in this region. This is due to the surging smart grid solutions providers in the region to enhance the grid consistency. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period. The countries such as Germany, France and the U.K are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to a huge investment in research and development for providing innovative techniques to optimize the dissipation loss while transmitting the power to general public. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the smart grid sensors market over the forecast period. India and China are the leading countries to be a better prospect region owing to increasing demand for the smart grid solutions.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Smart grid technology solution providers

Utility platform and analytics vendors

System integrators/migration service providers

Support and maintenance service providers

Network service providers

Utilities

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-grid-sensors-market-5427

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Sensors

FIGURE 8 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Size By Sensors , 2017

FIGURE 8 Share Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market By Sensors , 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 9 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Size By Component , 2017

FIGURE 12 Share Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market By Component , 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 11 Global Smart Grid Sensor Market Size By Industry, 2017

FIGURE 12 Share Of Global Smart Grid Sensor Market By Industry, 2017 TO 2023

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com