Vivi Puppy’s Unique Wooden Dog House Manufacturer In Korea

A modern sense of a brand that expresses the feeling of Vivi style in the traditional European sense, pursuing happiness and fashion with a companion animal. To attain friendliness and comfort, we use environmental friendly and functional materials to seek out new and unchanging hearts. This is also a brand with a noticeable design that considers not only practical use and neatness but also the health of the companion animal.

Designer edition:

Size: 470mm*475mm*575mm

(18.5in*18.7in*22.6in)

Material: EPP (expanded polypropylene)

Weight: 2.60kg(5.73lb)

Color: dark gray

Harmony of Heaviness and Lightness

While feeling the weight of the pattern and dark gray color, you can show off the actual weight for its lightness, easy movement and maintenance.

No Sudden Worry of Contamination

If contamination occurs during use, the smell of bacteria can easily be removed by washing and drying.

Well-Matched Dark Gray

The color fits well with the atmosphere of the house and with any companion animal’s color.

Unlike Styrofoam, EPP is widely used for sanitary containers and children’s toys. It is firstly developed for a pet animal and it is known as an eco-friendly material made by foaming polypropylene (PP) material.

Stylish Stripes

You can enjoy magnificence and cleanliness at the same time.

Exceptional Stability

Optimized ratio of body to mat maximizes safety and stability.

Color Expressing Personality

Expresses the mood that you want to create through mat colors.

(Yellow, Red, Blue)

Express Creativity

Adopts non-rigid foaming material and can express personality with pins, clips, bands, etc.

Health and Environment

You are free from worries about smell and health as there are no environmental hormone disruptors.

Convenient Usability

A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design

You can feel it while using the product.

Graduated ruler to check the amount of food

Tableware adjustable to companion animal’s eye level

Design easy to put in and take out Fantastic angle and eye level

