ASTPP Community Announced to Showcase Reseller Module at GITEX

ASTPP is a popular open source VoIP billing solution. The solution is maintained by a large and highly proactive community and lead by two technopreneurs, Mr. Samir Doshi and Mr. Arpit Modi, who are directors of an India IT Company, namely, iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The community leaders have decided to take this open source billing solution to the global platform of GITEX Technology Week 2018.

The ASTPP leaders will be exhibiting this solution during 14 – 18 October, 2018 from Dubai World Trade Center. They have booked a stand there which is

Booth B1 – 20, Hall 01

As per the recent announcement made by the community, the ASTPP representatives will be exhibiting the reseller module, its wide range of features and benefits to the stand visitors at GITEX. The ASTPP is the only open source VoIP billing software that has a full fledged reseller module. Also, it is one of the top 3 VoIP billing solutions in the world, including, open source and proprietary billing systems. Thus, the leaders of the community will take the responsibility to spread word about the strength of this most powerful and free to use VoIP billing software.

“ASTPP is a really comprehensive billing solution and there are hundreds of users using the main version of ASTPP and some of them are also using the paid ASTPP modules that empower its functionality even further. This solution is developed to support the ultimate growth model of the businesses. Thus, our community has developed the most advanced reseller module. People are very well aware with the features and pros of the vendor aka service provider module available in the ASTPP Billing System. However, the reseller module is not yet explored as much as it should be and the only reason behind it can be the lack of awareness. I think GITEX is the best platform to spread awareness about this powerful module and of course many other features it has and we are all set to grab it wholly”, shared Samir Doshi, representative of ASTPP Open Source Billing Solution Community.

As per the shared details, this VoIP billing software has a standalone reseller module that can be white labeled with the branding elements of the reseller. Also, it is a completely secure solution which will let reseller run his own business without any fear of losing clients to his main provider. The resellers can add their own plans, tariffs, installation fees, etc. which will not be shared with the vendor. Also, the lead details of the reseller will be protected completely. The reseller will get all required features to run his independent business such as,

• Call routing

• Call rating

• Automated invoicing and billing

• And more

The community representatives will be sharing the features, benefits and other details of the reseller module that can create growth opportunities for both reseller and main service provider. The community leaders have invited GITEX visitors to stand by their booth to know more about this powerful VoIP billing software. They are also accepting personal meeting to discuss possible collaboration opportunities. To book a personal meeting, please call to +1-855-580-1802 or email at contact@astppbilling.org.