Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry Forecast to 2018-2024

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

Online on-demand food delivery service providers are adopting digital and social media promotional campaigns in their marketing strategies. These services are further boosted by digital platforms through mobile and smartphone technologies.

Their various features increase their service visibility and expand their product portfolio. Further, service providers further use social media platforms to run their service promotions and campaigns. These platforms increase consumer engagement and create brand and service awareness.

The increasing digital platform and consumer engagement on social media platforms is identified to be one of the key factors having a positive impact on the online on-demand food delivery services market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2017, order-focused food delivery services dominated the market by accounting for a share of more than 95%

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global online on-demand food delivery services market and accounted for a share of more than 45%

The global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

DoorDash

GrubHub

Just Eat Holding

MEITUAN

Foodler

Postmates

Swiggy

OrderUp

Munchery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Order-focused food delivery services

Logistics-focused food delivery services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office buildings

Family

Other



Table of Contents

1 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services

1.2 Classification of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Order-focused food delivery services

1.2.4 Logistics-focused food delivery services….Continue

