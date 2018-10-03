Car Rental Market Trend, Share, Application & 2017-2021 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Car Rental Market” which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2017 to 2021

Global Car Rental industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings

– The car rental market is defined as revenues generated by car rental companies for self-drive cars for hire. The market value is mainly made up car rentals for business and leisure purposes. Other includes insurance rentals and replacements. Market volumes represent the size of the rental car fleet within the respective countries. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report were calculated using constant 2015 annual average exchange rates.

– The global car rental industry is expected to generate total revenues of $74,149.3m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2012 and 2016.

– The clear leader in global car rentals is the US with 46.5% share of the revenue which is substantially bigger than whole continents. Europe equates to 24.1% and Asia-Pacific equates to 20.6% and is only comparable to the US when combined.

– Industry consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 5.1% between 2012-2016, to reach a total of 6,325.3 thousand fleet size in 2016.

