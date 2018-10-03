Lignosulfonates Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, Consumption, ROI to 2025

Lignosulfonates Market: Snapshot

Lignosulfonates are one of the abundantly available wood chemicals. They are commonly obtained as by-products during sulfite processing of wood pulp. Lignosulfonates are primary anionic polyelectrolytes that are easily soluble in water. They are natural anionic surfactants with high molecular weight. Lignosulfonates are primarily used in the ceramics, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, and animal feed additives industries. They are also employed in organic polymerization.

Lignosulfonates are employed as oil well additives in the oil & gas industry. Oil in water emulsions plays an important role in oil well drilling fluids. Lignosulfonate, a prominent stabilizing agent, has been used successfully for several years to stabilize emulsions as the lignosulfonate molecule is adsorbed at the oil-water interface, establishing a high order electrokinetic charge and also a semi-rigid film. Production of oil stood at more than 23 million barrels per day in Middle East & Africa in 2010 and is projected to increase to 28 million barrels per day by 2024. Rise in oil well exploration in the U.S. and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to propel the lignosulfonates market.

However, the oil well additives segment is estimated to expand at a moderate pace owing to the availability of economical substitutes. Shale gas exploration is projected to present opportunities for the expansion of the global lignosulfonates market. Lignosulfonates are employed extensively during oil and gas field exploration in the oil & gas industry. Stabilization of shale is a challenging task due to the presence of water-sensitive montmorillonite in shale. Sodium ammoniated lignosulfonate inhibits the swelling of montmorillonite in water. It enhances the viscosity of water-based drilling fluids at low temperatures and reduces the viscosity at relatively high temperatures. Furthermore, the filtration loss of mud decreases after the addition of sodium ammoniated lignosulfonate (NaALS). This can benefit the stabilization of shale.

Lignosulfonates Market: Segmentation

The lignosulfonates market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product the lignosulfonates market can be classified into calcium lignosulfonate, sodium lignosulfonate, magnesium lignosulfonate, and others (ammonium lignosulfonate, chrome lignosulfonate, etc.) Sodium lignosulfonate is the most commercialized lignosulfonate. It is primarily used as an economical plasticizer in concrete admixtures and pellet binder in animal feed. Sodium lignosulfonate is expected to be a rapidly expanding segment of the lignosulfonates market, primarily in developing countries in Asia Pacific, due to the high demand for sodium lignosulfonate in the construction industry.

