Natural Gas Generator Market Outlook, Opportunity & Demand Analysis, Present Situation Analysis, Forecast 2018 to 2025

Global Natural Gas Generator market

Shared "2018-2023 Natural Gas Generator Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications"

Natural Gas Generator Sets are the ignition of fuel gas to natural gas and other high calorific value gas. On the basis of the non – pressure model, the cooling system adopts high temperature and high temperature, such as high temperature, high temperature circulating cooling system, high temperature circulating cooling air, air and oil cooler.The market for generators in regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America has increased steadily in the past decade.

The global market is expected to witness a strong growth in the near future, triggered byincreasing abundance of the natural gas at economical pricing and new technology additions for less combustion in generators. the ageing power infrastructure and non-reliable grid power supply in developing countries have been creating further power deficit, which is expected to boost the demand for generator sales.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Caterpillar

GE Energy

Cummins

Dresser-Rand (part of Siemens)

Generac

Kohler

MTU Onsite Energy

Himoinsa

Rolls-Royce

Mitsubishi

Ettes Power

Multiquip

Jinan Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd. (JDEC)

Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co.,Ltd.

Zibo Diesel Engine Parent Company

To calculate the market size value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Below 20KW

20KW to 100KW

101KW to 500KW

501KW to 1MW

1MW to 2MW

2MW to 5MW

Above 5MW

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

