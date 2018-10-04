Global Data Center Security Market to reach $14.1 billion by 2022

The global Data Center Security Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2016-2022 attaining a market size of $14.1 billion, globally. The North America market dominated the Global Data Center Security Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 16.6% during 2016-2022.

The Logical Security Solutions segment contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Data Center Security Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The Physical Security Solutions segment is expected to reach a market size of $4662.3 million by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Data Center Security market, globally. Based on the Solutions, the Data Center Security Market is segmented into Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions market. Based on the type, the Logical Security Solutions market is further bifurcated into Threat and Application Security, Compliance Management and Data Protection segments; the Physical Security Solutions market is segmented into Video Surveillance Solution, Monitoring & Management and Access Control segments.

On the basis of technology, Threat and Application Security Solution market is bifurcated as Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security, Firewall, Virtualization Security Solutions, Unified Threat Management and Others segments. According to Data Center Type, the market is segmented into Mid-Sized Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, Large Data Center market. Based on vertical, the Data Center Security market is bifurcated into BFSI (Banking and Financial Service Industry), Telecom and ITES, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing and Others market. On the basis of geography, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) market.

Key Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Check Point Software Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc, Intel Corporation, Fortinet Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-data-center-security-market/

Segmentation

The market is segmented based on Solution, Data Center Type, Vertical and Geography.

Global Data Center Security Market, by Solution

Logical Security Solutions

Threat and Application Security

Compliance Management

Data Protection

Physical Security Solutions

Video Surveillance Solution

Monitoring and Management

Access Control

Global Data Center Security Market, by Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

Global Data Center Security Market, by Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and ITES

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global Data Center Security Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

