Power Management IC Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Highlights

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit that aids in managing power requirements of the host system. It functions by managing the flow of power from different power sources, namely batteries, USBs, and wall adapters, while maintaining the current limit. They also help in loss of power during distribution. This way they make devices smarter and more efficient and this is one reason why they are seeing steady uptake.

The wearable electronics sector is expected to experience the highest growth rate owing to growing awareness regarding good health and fitness across the globe, especially, in developing countries. Booming global automotive industry may also witness a significant growth in the market.

The market is growing rapidly. With rising technological innovation, competition, and M&A activities in the industry, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5038

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Dialog Semiconductor PLC (U.K.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), and Linear Technology Corp. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), among others.

Segmentation

The global Power Management IC Market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region. Based on the product, the market is classified into voltage regulators, motor control ICs, integrated ASSP power management ICs, battery management ICs, and others. Of these, power management ASICs is further sub-segmented as energy management ICs, wireless charging ICs, power factor correction controllers, LED driver ICs, battery charging & management ICs, Hot-swap controllers, and power-over-ethernet (PoE) controllers. The applications of the power management IC are found in automotive, consumer electronics, industries, telecom & networking, wearables and others.

Increasing electrification in vehicles such as hybrid and electric vehicles, is energizing the market for power management ICs in vehicles. Staying connected via smartphones and tablets is the modern way of life and to this end, today’s car drivers are opting for Bluetooth, cellular technologies, and other telematics functions. All these features require semiconductors to distribute and control power through vehicles. Intermediate safety milestones such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) is necessary to a road system that will accommodate self-driving cars. Other factors driving the market for power management ICs are the need for more fuel-efficient systems, a higher proportion of electric vehicles, and more electronic content per vehicle as required for improved vehicle emission levels.

Regional Analysis

The market, on the basis of geography, has been segmented into four major geographic regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the power management IC market, followed by North America and Europe. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for power management IC components from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is one of the centre of the global electronics manufacturing for most of the products and equipment, which use these ICs, and it continues to build on this strong position. The emergence of China and India as viable locations for OEMs to relocate their production operations is contributing to the large share of worldwide electronics manufacturing conducted in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and other countries. The potential of a large domestic market in China is fuelled by the country’s large population, which also makes it an attractive location for OEMs. As China emerges as an electronics production leader, the skills and education of the workforce are increasing, which make moving production there even more attractive. This provides increasing productivity and quality attainable at low labour costs.

Toshiba Electronics has announced a new system power management IC (PMIC) designed to optimise power management functions for a wide range of mobile products, such as smartphones, tablets, handheld medical devices, industrial PDAs, barcode readers, and portable instruments. The IC also features an external thermistor that detects the battery’s temperature, helping to prevent overheating while the mobile device is charging.

Escalating demand for power management IC owing to the presence of the prominent market players in North America is anticipated to enhance the global power management IC market growth.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-management-ic-market-5038

Intended Audience

Component Manufacturers

Electronic design automation

Original equipment manufacturers

Technology investors

Research institutes & organizations

Product manufacturers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Power Management IC Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Power Management IC Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/power-management-ic-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com