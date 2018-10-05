Edinburgh Wedding Photographer wins UK award

Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh wedding photographer Andrew Weild was delighted that one of his recent wedding photos was awarded Highly Commended in the Master Photographers Association (MPA) Wedding Photographer of the Month competition for August. This is a UK-wide competition attracting entries from top photographers.

Andrew said, “what made winning the award particularly pleasing were the compliments from Ray Lowe, Chairman of the MPA”. Mr Lowe described Andrew’s winning image as “the most sensitive wedding photography I have seen” and “brilliant, beautiful, perfect”.

This win builds on Andrew’s success in the monthly wedding photographer competition and his two recent wins in the annual MPA Scotland awards where he received an award for his contemporary wedding photography in Scotland.

Andrew says “I place great importance on listening to my clients and understanding what they want. With this approach I aim to get couples to relax in front of the camera so I can get these fabulous, sensitive images that they will treasure forever”.

About Andrew Weild Photography: Andrew is a full-time award-winning Edinburgh-based wedding and portrait photographer. His style is a blend of reportage and fashion-inspired photography. With over 10 years experience as a professional photographer in the UK and overseas, Andrew has earned a reputation for shooting outstanding sets of images.

For further information please contact Andrew on 0131 564 1230 or via email at info(at)andrewweild.com or visit www.andrewweild.com

