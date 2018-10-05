Global Airport Stand Equipment Market is estimated to reach $1,825 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025

Airport Stand Equipment Market is estimated to reach $1,825 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025. Airport stand equipment is the support equipment located at airport, generally on the ramp, the servicing zone by the terminal. This equipment ensures easy functioning of aircraft-related tasks on the ramp. The major factor of airport stands equipment includes aircraft mobility, ground power operations and cargo. This also includes pushback tugs, baggage and cargo tractors, carts, lifts, forklifts, ground power units, air conditioning units, and belt loaders. It reduces set-up time for operations with real-time location visibility of equipment. There are many benefits of airport stand equipment such as easier and more accurate tracking of mileage and hours, improved airport safety and ensure to improve the overall operational reliability of the equipment.
Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of global airport stand equipment market are increasing operational efficiency of airports, and technological advancements & modernization of airports. Additionally, increasing demand of new aircrafts worldwide is also supporting the market growth. However, increasing operating cost of low cost carriers is the restraint that would hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, upsurge in brownfield and greenfield airport projects generate profitable opportunities for the global airport stand equipment market.
The global airport stand equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, and geography. Equipment type segment is classified into air bridges (steel walled air bridges and glass walled air bridges), preconditioned air unit (fixed preconditioned air unit and movable preconditioned air unit), electrical ground power unit (fixed electrical ground power unit and movable electrical ground power unit) and stand entry guidance system (VDGS (visual docking guidance system) and A-VDGS (advanced visual docking guidance system)).
Based on geography, global airport stand equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include JBT, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, Textron Inc., Cavotec SA, AERO SPECIALTIES, INC., ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., HDT Global, ADELTE Group S.L., thyssenkrupp AG, and TUG Technologies Corporation., among others.
