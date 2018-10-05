Japan Smart Home Market Dashboard, Analysis, Share, Sales Overview and Forecast by 2024

arcognizance.com has published new research report on “Smart Home- Japan Market Outlook (2016-2022)” to its database.

The lack of standard operational protocols and electrical interfaces has previously impeded the growth of smart home market. The Ministry of Trade, Economy, and Industry, together with the JSCA (Japan Smart Community Alliance), designated the ECHONET Consortium`s ECHONET Lite protocol as the country`s recommended standard for HEMS equipment. Echonet Lite was approved as an HEMS standard protocol in Japan by METI and then became an ISO/IEC international standard.

The growth of Smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.

Report Highlights

• The Japanese smart home market was valued close to US$ 1.5 Billion in 2016.

• The number of smart home in Japan is anticipated to reach nearly 7 Million by 2024.

• In Japan, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 10% in 2016.

• In February 2012, Smart House Standardization Council recommended ECHONET Lite as the public and standard interface for HEMS in Japan.

Japan Smart Home Market – By Application Areas

• Smart Appliances captured maximum share of the Japan smart home market in 2016.

• Home Entertainment is the second largest application segment of the Japan smart home market, being followed by Control and Connectivity segment.

• The revenue in the Japan Smart Home Energy Management segment is expected to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2024.

• Security is the fourth largest application of the Japan smart home market.

Japan Smart Home Active Households – By Application Areas

• Control and Connectivity segment captures highest share of the Japan Smart Home active households in 2016, being followed by Home Entertainment segment.

• Comfort and Lighting segment accounted for over 18% share of the Smart Home active households in 2016.

• Security application captured least share of the Smart Home active households in 2016.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Japan Smart Home Market, Volume, Household Penetration & Key Company Analysis – Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Japan Smart Home Industry.

